The Orlando Magic have been one of the most decidedly mediocre franchises in the NBA over the past ten seasons. In fact, ever since they traded Dwight Howard away prior to the start of the 2012-13 season, they have only finished with a record above .500 once – in 2018-19, and they only did so by the skin of their teeth with a 42-40 record. But the winds in Orlando may be taking a turn for the better.

Due to their constant forays into the NBA Draft lottery, the Magic have now acquired a few foundational pieces as they try to build a winning team that could last for the next decade or so. In particular, both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner look like future All-Stars. With the two standing at 6’10 and 6’9 respectively while being able to score, dribble, and pass the ball as well as they do, the Magic have clearly struck gold.

And the Magic have evidently improved from last season; their 17-28 record at the time of writing may not be the most impressive, but they are only five wins away from matching their 2021-22 season total.

The question now is how would the Magic choose to build around two stellar talents in Banchero and Wagner, especially as they inch closer and closer to playoff contention?

Alas that day has not come yet for the Magic. Even with their stronger play this season, they remain four games behind for the 10th and final play-in seed. Thus, a further reshuffling of the deck, especially with their logjam in a few positions, could ensue, with the trade deadline approaching.

These three players could, accordingly, make way in a potential trade as the Magic wheel and deal in preparation for their bright future.

Mo Bamba

The title to an iconic hip-hop song and a beloved fantasy basketball asset at his best, Mo Bamba has seen himself fall out favor in Orlando only five years after the Magic drafted him with the sixth overall pick in 2018.

Bamba had a career year last season, posting career-bests in points, rebounds and blocks per game to go along with career-bests in three-point and free-throw percentages. However, he didn’t draw that much interest in free agency. Instead, he chose to re-sign with the Magic on a two-year, $21 million deal even with a decrease to his role imminent following the arrival of Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. entrenched as the team’s starting center.

Mo Bamba’s ability to make threes and block shots makes him look like a better player than he actually is. Last season, the Magic were 2.5 points worse with him on the floor, per PBP Stats. His ability to protect the rim – his calling card – doesn’t quite translate to tangible defensive impact. The Magic allowed more points with him on the floor than with him off last year.

Nevertheless, while those team metrics are looking more favorably towards Bamba this year, his performance over a larger sample size as a starter makes giving him a large role not too enticing a prospect. The Magic have been terrible, but they have only won 19 out of the 80 games Bamba has started for his career – an even worse percentage than their two putrid seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Moreover, Bol Bol and Moritz Wagner have outplayed Bamba, pushing him down even further in the Magic pecking order. Simply put, the writing appears to be on the wall for his tenure in Orlando. A trade could be what’s best for both parties.

Terrence Ross

Terrence Ross has always been able to get buckets. Just ask the Los Angeles Clippers – the team Ross scored 51 points against back in 2014. And for a team whose offense ranks 25th in the entire NBA, the Magic could definitely use a player of Ross’ skillset.

However, Ross is now 31 years old, and he doesn’t quite fit the Magic’s timeline. In addition, when the Magic are at full strength, his presence takes away minutes from the likes of Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony, two players that look like long-term pieces for Orlando. And to add even further as to why it is for the Magic’s best to trade away Ross, he is also an impending free agent.

Teams in need of a spark off the bench, perhaps for the low price of a second-round draft pick, could do a lot worse than call the Magic and inquire about Terrence Ross’ availability. At the very least, Ross would warrant the return of more than a horse that could do horse things in a potential trade.

RJ Hampton

Acquired in the Aaron Gordon trade, RJ Hampton just has not been able to carve out a solid role for himself in Orlando. Stuck behind Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, and Jalen Suggs on the Magic’s guard depth chart, Hampton’s stock has taken a deep nosedive. The Magic even declined his fourth-year player option, making him a free agent at season’s end.

If the Magic could even get anything in a trade for someone whose ticket away from Orlando has been booked, it would already be a huge win.