Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is on a high right now. It’s been a long road back to NBA availability for the former first-round NBA Draft pick, as he just saw his first minutes on the floor in the league after over two years of recovering from devastating knee injuries.

And in Isaac’s first game since 2020, he helped the Magic take down the league-leading Boston Celtics for the third time in the 2022-23 NBA regular season. After the game, Isaac let everyone know how thankful he is for having the opportunity to play and contribute again to his team.

“I feel good, I’m grateful to be with the Magic; the fans, the excitement, and for us to get a win, I can’t be happier,” Isaac said following Orlando’s 113-98 win at home over Jayson Tatum and company Monday night (h/t Bally Sports Florida: Magic).

Isaac came off the bench for the Magic versus Boston and scored 10 points on an efficient 4-for-7 shooting from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers on three attempts from behind the arc. He also had three rebounds, an assist, and a pair of steals all in just 10 minutes of work. He is still trying to re-acclimate himself to live NBA atmosphere, but it did not look like it when he went down to work and produced significant numbers right away for the Magic, who have now won two of their last three games.

Isaac and the Magic (18-29) will look to sustain their momentum when they play the Indiana Pacers at home on Wednesday.