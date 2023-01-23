The Boston Celtics (35-12) visit the Orlando Magic (17-29) on Monday night. Action tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Magic prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Boston has won nine consecutive games and remains firmly atop the Eastern Conference. The Celtics covered 44% of their games while 51% went under the projected point total. Orlando has lost three of their last four games and sits in 13th place in the East. The Magic covered 56% of their games while 55% went over. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams. The Celtics took the first game in Orlando but the Magic responded with two consecutive wins in Boston. All three games were decided by eight points or less.

Here are the Celtics-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Celtics-Magic Odds

Boston Celtics: -8 (-114)

Orlando Magic: +8 (-108)

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Magic

TV: NBCS Boston, Bally Florida

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Boston sits comfortably in first place in the Eastern Conference and rides a nine-game win streak into Orlando tonight. The Celtics have a great chance to cover tonight thanks to their elite offense. Boston ranks second in scoring (118.5 PPG) and in the top 10 in both two and three-point shooting. The Celtics are especially dangerous from beyond the arc, ranking second in both made threes and attempted threes (15.5 3PM/41.8 3PA). That bodes well for their chances of covering tonight as the Magic allow the sixth-most threes per game (13 Opp. 3PM/Game). That being said, the Magic have already beaten the Celtics twice and thus will need big games from their stars if they want to cover tonight.

The Celtics’ best chance of covering a large road spread tonight comes via Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum is firmly in the running for the MVP award as he has the third-best odds on FanDuel. For the season, Tatum averages 31.2 PPG and 8.5 RPG. In addition to leading his team in both scoring and rebounding, Tatum’s 4.3 APG ranks second on the team. He is an efficient scorer, shooting 47% overall and 35% from beyond the arc. He’s been especially hot in recent games, averaging 39.3 PPG and 12.3 RPG across his last three games. Brown is right there with him, averaging 26.9 PPG and 7.1 RPG. Like Tatum, Brown is highly efficient with a 49% field goal percentage.

Perhaps the biggest X-factor for Boston tonight is the play of Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon has been solid in his first season as a Celtic but has developed into their third-best player during this nine-game win streak. Over their last nine games, Brogdon averaged 18.7 PPG and three threes per game. He shot 51% from the floor and 54% from three during that span.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Despite their place on the Eastern Conference ladder, the Magic remain one of the friskiest young teams in the league. Orlando is a middling defensive team but shut down Boston’s explosive offense in their three prior meetings. They held the Celtics to just 92 points in their last matchup – something they’ll need to replicate tonight if they want to cover as heavy home underdogs.

Offensively, the Magic are led by Rookie of the Year favorite Paolo Banchero. Banchero is the heavy favorite to win Rookie of the Year as he has -900 odds to take the award home. For the season, the forward averages 20.7 PPG and 6.5 RPG. He’s been a headache for Boston, averaging 24.7 PPG in their three games against the Celtics.

For as good as Banchero has been this season, his teammate Franz Wagner has carried the way of late. Over their last five games, Wagner leads the team with 24.8 PPG. He’s averaged three made threes per game over that span, shooting 53% from the floor and 48% from three. Although Boston held him to 16.3 PPG in their three prior meetings, his improved play of late gives the Magic a great shot at keeping things tight tonight.

Orlando’s X-factor tonight is point guard Markelle Fultz. The former No. 1 overall pick has really come on as of late, averaging 15.6 PPG and 6.0 APG across their last five games. He has a wide variance on a night-to-night basis, but is incredibly talented and posses a huge problem for Boston’s guards.

Final Celtics-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Magic have already shown the ability to take down the Celtics this season, beating them twice previously in Boston. All three games have been decided by eight points or less – a trend I see continuing again tonight.

Final Celtics-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic +8 (-108)