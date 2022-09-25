Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz just can’t catch a break when it comes to injuries. Fultz’s latest malady is a fracture in his big left toe, the Magic announced Sunday.

Fultz won’t need surgery after suffering the injury during a workout ahead of training camp, but he’ll be placed in a walking boot. The Magic say “his return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment.”

The former No. 1 pick’s entire career has been marred by injuries. Fultz played just 33 games total with the Philadelphia 76ers because of a shoulder injury and a controversial recovery process. The shoulder problems persisted throughout his drama-filled tenure in Philly.

The Sixers ultimately traded Markelle Fultz to the Magic during the 2018-19 season, and he then had his first healthy season in 2019-20. The guard played 72 games and averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals. His outside shooting woes were still a thing, but he finally looked like he could be an impact NBA player. This even led to him getting a three-year, $50 million extension.

Unfortunately, Fultz tore his ACL in 2020-21, limiting him to just eight games that season and 18 games last season. He averaged 10.8 points, 5.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 20.0 minutes per game in 2021-22.

Markelle Fultz is now starting the 2022-23 campaign off on a bad note with this toe injury. It’s unclear how long he’ll be out, but he’ll be behind the eight-ball with training camp starting up this upcoming week. The Magic have a number of young players in their rotation who are battling for minutes.

Fellow backcourt mate Jalen Suggs also dealt with an injury problem this offseason, undergoing ankle surgery to fix a stress fracture. Suggs should be good to go for camp, though, and this will be a crucial second season for him.