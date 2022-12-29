By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The first half of Wednesday night’s game between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic nearly devolved into a full-on riot on the court when Pistons guard Killian Hayes hit Magic forward Moe Wagner in the back of the head in front of Detroit’s bench.

In previous eras, that moment would have likely sparked a bench-clearing brawl, but unfortunately in this game, cooler heads still prevailed, with Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley keeping his players “away from the problem,” (h/t Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun).

“Moe Wagner was still on the bench underneath everyone. Markelle was in there trying to help Moe Wagner out, so it was my responsibility to get our players away from the problem…”

Moe Wagner, Killian Hayes, and Hamidou Diallo were all thrown out of the game after that heated moment, and suspensions could be handed down by the NBA after further review. Hayes might get the harshest penalty, considering his blindside hit on Wagner isn’t even legal in a boxing or mixed-martial arts fight.

The Pistons ended up winning the game, 121-110, with Alec Burks and Saddiq Bey leading the way with 32 and 28 points, respectively. Hayes had five points and three assists in 16 minutes. As for the Magic, Wagner recorded seven points and four rebounds with an assist in 13 minutes as his team’s starting center.

The Magic, who dropped to 13-23 after the loss to Detroit, will have a one-day rest Thursday before getting back on the court on Friday when they get back home to face the Washington Wizards.