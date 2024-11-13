The NBA announced Wednesday that it will replace the December 3 NBA Cup matchup between the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks with a game featuring the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks on TNT. Originally scheduled for a primetime national audience, the Magic-Knicks game will now be available for local viewers through FanDuel Sports Network Florida, according to an official statement from Orlando Magic PR.

This decision marks a significant adjustment in the NBA’s initial national broadcast plans for the Magic. Heading into the 2024-25 season, Orlando had been allotted five nationally televised games, a nod to their promising performance in last year’s playoffs, where they pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round before being eliminated. The Magic had shown potential as an up-and-coming team, but early-season injuries to key players have impacted their start to the season.

Currently holding a 6-6 record, the Magic have struggled with consistency, largely due to injuries among their core lineup. Star forward Paolo Banchero, expected to lead the team, is sidelined with a torn right oblique, an injury that has significantly affected Orlando’s offense. Wendell Carter Jr., another critical piece of the team’s structure, has also been out with left foot plantar fasciitis, leaving the Magic without two of their primary frontcourt players. These setbacks have tempered early expectations, making it challenging for Orlando to build momentum in the season's first quarter.

NBA bumps Magic-Knicks NBA Cup showdown in favor of Grizzlies-Mavericks

The New York Knicks have also faced a slow start, standing at 5-5. Despite high hopes for the season, they have struggled to establish rhythm and consistency, contributing to the NBA’s decision to shift away from this matchup for a broader national audience.

The December 3 game would have been a key national moment for the Magic, who recently claimed a solid 114-89 victory in their first NBA Cup matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, with Franz Wagner delivering a standout performance. While Orlando is making strides in the in-season tournament, the league’s decision reduces their national visibility during this stretch.

With the December 3 removal, the Magic now have three nationally televised games remaining on their schedule. Their next national appearance is set for December 19 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on TNT, followed by a January 17 matchup with the Boston Celtics on ESPN. Their final scheduled national TV game is a February 25 rematch against the Cleveland Cavaliers on TNT. The Cavaliers defeated the Magic in their first meeting this season — a matchup Banchero missed due to his injury, adding intensity to their upcoming contest.

This reshuffling underscores the NBA’s flexibility in programming based on team performance and viewership interest. While the Magic and Knicks will no longer be highlighted on December 3, both teams will look to regain momentum as they aim to turn their early-season challenges into competitive runs.