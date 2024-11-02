Jalen Suggs recorded a career-high performance for the Orlando Magic on Friday night, stepping up in the absence of Paolo Banchero, but it wasn't enough to secure a victory as the Magic fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 120-109. The loss dropped Orlando to a 3-3 record as they continued their five-game road trip, a rematch of last year’s playoff series between the two teams. With Banchero sidelined for 4-6 weeks due to a torn right oblique, Suggs assumed a larger role and delivered an impressive stat line, underscoring his potential impact for the Magic moving forward.

From the outset, Suggs played with intensity and displayed versatility on both ends of the floor. He tallied 28 points, marking a career high for the fourth-year guard, along with eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and a blocked shot. Despite his shooting struggles from beyond the arc, hitting only one of seven three-point attempts, Suggs showed leadership and resilience throughout the game.

Reflecting on his performance after the game, Suggs shared his motivation behind the strong showing, particularly in Cleveland, where the Magic faced elimination last postseason.

“I just didn’t want to lose here again [in Cleveland] to be honest,” Suggs said. “Didn’t want to come out of the game, I didn’t even wanna face that reality. I don’t like losing in general; I mean, everybody knows me – I’m competitive, I’ve always been that since day one.”

Jalen Suggs eyes quick turnaround after Cavs loss as Magic prepare for bounce-back against Mavs

Suggs emphasized the hard work the Magic have put into their early season efforts, attributing his intensity to the collective commitment displayed during training camp.

“Knowing all the hard work that we put in, the effort, the love and sweat, tears that the squad has put in over the last couple of years to get to where we are now, and specifically this past training camp to start the beginning of the season, these losses just hurt,” he added.

While the Cavaliers executed an efficient game plan, taking advantage of Banchero’s absence, Suggs acknowledged their performance.

“A lot of credit to them [the Cavaliers], they came out to play good basketball,” Suggs said. “Sometimes you got to tip your hat, and like I said we’ll be better. Beautiful part about the league is we’re back on Friday and then we’re back on Saturday, so there’s no time to feel sorry about this one. Get it through the night, and once the clock hits midnight, it’s on to the next one.”

The Magic will now travel to Dallas to face the 3-2 Mavericks on Sunday, marking the fourth game of their current road stretch. Despite the setback against Cleveland, Orlando remains focused on the opportunity to strengthen their record as they adapt to Banchero’s temporary absence. The road trip, punctuated by challenging matchups, serves as a critical early test for the Magic’s young core, with Suggs’ breakout performance highlighting his readiness to step up in a leadership capacity.