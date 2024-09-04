The Orlando Magic have enhanced their team composition by securing Mac McClung, a celebrated two-time Slam Dunk champion, under a partially guaranteed contract for their training camp, as reported by NBA insider Shams Charania.

At 26 years old, McClung, a dynamic guard, demonstrated his considerable basketball prowess last season with the Magic's G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic. His return to the fold follows an outstanding performance that garnered him the prestigious G League MVP award. Throughout the 2023-24 G League season, he dominated the league, posting formidable statistics with an average of 25.7 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game. His shooting was particularly effective, with a field goal percentage of 50.7% and an impressive 39.6% from three-point range.

Before his MVP-caliber season in the G League, McClung briefly played for several prominent NBA franchises, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and Philadelphia 76ers during the 2022-23 season. Despite appearing in only two NBA games, he averaged 12.5 points and demonstrated his scoring efficiency by maintaining a field shooting percentage of 45% and a three-point shooting accuracy of 36.4%.

Originating from Virginia, McClung first rose to national attention during his high school days, thanks to his viral dunking videos. Since then, he has skillfully harnessed his explosive athleticism to develop a more comprehensive set of basketball skills. His journey through various teams and competitive levels underscores his relentless determination to secure a permanent role in the professional basketball arena.

With this latest contract, Mac McClung is set to vie for a coveted spot on the Orlando Magic's roster for the forthcoming 2024-25 NBA season. His inclusion in the training camp aligns with the Magic's overarching objectives to assemble a formidable team that can effectively contend in the fiercely competitive Eastern Conference. The organization’s decision to reintegrate McClung into their setup signals a strong belief in his ongoing progression and his ability to make significant contributions at the highest tiers of basketball competition.