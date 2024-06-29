Ahead of NBA free agency, the Orlando Magic have declined Center Moe Wagner's $8 million team option, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

“The Orlando Magic are declining Moe Wagner's $8M team option, but both sides have interest in discussing a new deal in free agency, sources tell ESPN.”

As Woj notes, the Magic could potentially re-sign Wagner to a new longer-term deal despite declining his option.

The Magic surprised last season, going 47-35 and making the NBA Playoffs despite their youth and inexpensive payroll. Orlando ended up falling in seven games to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

Wagner played a key role for the Magic, averaging 10.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in 80 games for Orlando. He has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, and Boston Celtics in his six-year NBA career. He holds career averages of 8.8. points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

It's possible that the Magic, who have significant cap space available this offseason, are hoping to clear some more room in order to add even more free agent talent. The franchise has been linked to both Golden State Warriors great Klay Thompson and two-way perimeter threat Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, both of whom have six rings combined and can potentially make the Magic a more balanced unit. The team ranked 24th in the league in points per game (110.5) and 3-point percentage (35.2 percent), so either guy should assist in that regard.

While Denver can match any offer for KCP with more years using his bird rights, the more the contract is, the more work it would have to do to get under the CBA's second apron to free up flexibility for trades with multiple players or adding buyout candidates.

The reality is that with Jamal Murray extension-eligible this summer, Aaron Gordon holding a player option for 2025-26 and Michael Porter Jr.'s contract still holding $115 million over the next three seasons, Denver is facing tough decisions as to how to build a sustainable contender around three-time MVP Nikola Jokic

Magic also refuse option on veteran Joe Ingles

Orlando is declining the $11 million team option of Joe Ingles as well. However, similarly to Wagner, the organization and the veteran forward are expected to stay engaged in talks going into next week.

Once considered a trusty 3-and-D wing who helped the Utah Jazz topple Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the postseason several years back, Ingles faded into the background a bit with the Magic last season. He played 68 games for them in the regular season, scoring 4.4 points while shooting 43.5 percent from distance (70 made 3-pointers) in 17.2 minutes per game.

But the role the 36-year-old played in helping Orlando come of age should be properly spotlighted. He infused a necessary amount of experience and grit into this roster. Weltman could be keen on retaining those crucial intangibles for next season.