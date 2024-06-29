For the first time in more than a decade, the Orlando Magic are giving people a reason to feel genuinely excited about the future of the franchise. The seeds of optimism were shown in 2022-23 when Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero helped the team win 12 more games than it had the previous year. This past season, the young squad started to feed their success-starved fan base.

The Magic won 47 games and competed in a Game 7 in the opening round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, by far the closest they have come to winning a series post-Dwight Howard. With Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs comprising a superbly promising core, and other young players surrounding them, Orlando is quickly rising up the ranks in the oft-unpredictable Eastern Conference.

Though, this is not the time for management to just pat itself on the back and enjoy the ride. Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman and general manager Anthony Parker have some cap space at their disposal, which can possibly be used to accelerate this group's championship contention timetable. The front office's latest move solidifies their financial flexibility with NBA free agency just a day away.

Orlando is declining the $11 million team option of Joe Ingles, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. However, the organization and the veteran forward are expected to stay engaged in talks going into next week.

Magic could place high value on experience in free agency

Once considered a trusty 3-and-D wing who helped the Utah Jazz topple Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the postseason several years back, Ingles faded into the background a bit with the Magic last season. He played 68 games for them in the regular season, scoring 4.4 points while shooting 43.5 percent from distance (70 made 3-pointers) in 17.2 minutes per game.

But the role the 36-year-old played in helping Orlando come of age should be properly spotlighted. He infused a necessary amount of experience and grit into this roster. Weltman could be keen on retaining those crucial intangibles for next season. Though, whether or not Ingles returns, head coach Jamahl Mosley's squad should continue to exude toughness.

That being said, the Magic would be wise to dive into the free agency pool and fish out an offensive difference-maker with a stout postseason résumé. There are multiple names that the Orlando shot-callers are reportedly eyeing ahead of what is sure to be a frenzy-filled week.

Orlando's possible offseason plans

The franchise has been linked to both Golden State Warriors great Klay Thompson and two-way perimeter threat Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, both of whom have six rings combined and can potentially make the Magic a more balanced unit. The team ranked 24th in the league in points per game (110.5) and 3-point percentage (35.2 percent), so either guy should assist in that regard.

Mosley could also use a more seasoned playmaker at the helm, as Orlando struggled to consistently move the ball around in the playoffs. It might be difficult for the Magic to address all their needs this offseason, but it is imperative they build on their landmark 2023-24 campaign. That could mean spending a ton of money, bringing back Joe Ingles, or both.

No matter what happens in the coming days, fans should relish being in this position. Because as the last 10 years have shown, national relevance is not so easily earned in these parts.