The Orlando Magic have one goal in mind for the postseason and that is to soak up all the experience that they can. So, a deep playoff run will be necessary such that they can find their competitive groove in the coming seasons. Paolo Banchero will surely be in demand alongside Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr. However, one person might not be at a hundred percent for that run with them after a gruesome injury against the Chicago Bulls. He goes by the name of Franz Wagner.
The third quarter of Bulls vs. Magic brought in some bad news for the team with the third-best record in the NBA. Franz Wagner went down and was not allowed to return. He suffered a sprained right ankle but X-rays came in negative, per the Orlando Magic on X.
Before going down, Franz Wagner was able to play 20 minutes. He put up all-around numbers with 16 points and four rebounds. His facilitation was also of great help after dishing out three assists. This injury might have left the Magic faithful gasping for air during the game but they still managed to get their 46th win of the season.
Paolo Banchero led the way by knocking down eight out of his 17 attempts from the field and going seven of eight from the free throw line. These gave him 24 points. His 36 minutes of playing time also allowed him to drop five dimes while also ripping six boards straight out of the air.
Jalen Suggs and Markelle Fultz also gave the Magic a much-needed offensive boost by combining for 36 points. They finished off the Bulls with a 113 to 98 scoreline. This also marks their sixth win in 10 games which might even help them usurp the Milwaukee Bucks for the second seed in the Eastern Conference standings.
Wagner's big contribution to the Magic
If there's a perfect complimentary star to Paolo Banchero, it would be Franz Wagner. Their All-Star thrives inside the arc and seldom plays outside the driving lanes. This is where the Magic's 2021 first-round pick comes in. He is also a legitimate threat to also attack the basket and shrink the defense. His shot from inside the arc is also at an all-time high. He knocks down 56.9% of them at 10.5 attempts per contest.
While his outside shot has been horrendous at a horrid 28.3%, his playmaking chops have been significantly better. He kicks out to outside threats well or is able to penetrate and make the bounce pass to a big man for an easy lay-in. This has netted him an average of 3.8 dimes per contest.
Wagner's on-ball defense and ability to create broken plays by patching up open passing lanes have also been great this season. He is able to get a steal on a nightly basis as a result. Hopefully, the injury does not resurface such that the Magic can make their postseason run with him. After all, he is one of the most integral parts of the squad's schemes on both sides of the floor.