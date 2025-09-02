With the 2025-26 NBA season just 50 days away, the Orlando Magic are preparing to build on their growing momentum in the Eastern Conference. Assistant coach God Shammgod, who joined the team earlier this summer, believes the franchise’s young core, led by star forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, is prepared to take another significant step.

In an interview with NBC’s Kurt Helin promoting his new book Word of God, Shammgod expressed confidence in the Magic’s rising stars.

“Paolo and Franz and them, they’re coming into their own right now,” Shammgod said. “They’re at the right age where they still young, but they, they young enough to dare. Dare to be great. And I, I believe like Paolo and Franz is going to be great, but Desmond Bane, Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, we got Tyus Jones. Now we got, we got so many great players.

God Shammgod says Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner are ready to lead Magic’s rise

“And they all right. And I feel like right now they all are ready to make their mark. So I’m just happy and honored to be a part of it.”

Banchero and Wagner headline one of the most promising young rosters in the league. Banchero, entering his fourth NBA season, averaged 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists last year despite missing significant time with a torn oblique. Wagner, who signed a five-year extension in 2024, delivered a career-high 24.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game before suffering the same injury.

In international play, Wagner is currently leading Germany to a perfect 4-0 start at FIBA EuroBasket 2025, with the team recently becoming the first to clinch a spot in the Round of 16. Both forwards are expected to return fully healthy this season, giving the Magic the star power needed to compete with the East’s elite.

Shammgod’s arrival in Orlando marked a reunion with head coach Jamahl Mosley. The two previously coached together with the Dallas Mavericks, and their relationship dates back to their teenage years. Shammgod praised Mosley’s relentless approach and commitment to player development.

Shammgod praises Jamahl Mosley’s work ethic as Magic bolster roster for 2025-26

“I knew him when we both was teenagers, because when I was a freshman at Providence, he visited Providence. So that’s full circle,” Shammgod said of Mosley. “Like for me and him coaching at Dallas together, he just got such a great passion and such.

“He’s so about the work. You know what I’m saying? There’s not too many people I could say, that’s all about the work. Like, forget all the accolades, forget all that stuff. Like, he’s all about the work and all about winning and all about pouring into the kids. And I think that’s what me and him share in common the most.”

The Magic’s offseason moves have only added to the optimism. The franchise acquired sharpshooter Desmond Bane in a blockbuster trade with Memphis, signed veteran guard Tyus Jones, drafted Jase Richardson, and re-signed big man Moritz Wagner. Jalen Suggs, who was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2023-24, is also expected to return after being limited to 35 games last season due to a knee injury. With Anthony Black continuing his development, Orlando has blended youthful talent with experienced depth.

Orlando will open the 2025-26 season at the KIA Center on October 22, hosting the Miami Heat. Entering with higher expectations than at any point in the last decade, the Magic are widely projected to surpass 50 wins and contend in the East. For Shammgod, the combination of Banchero, Wagner, and an emerging supporting cast signals a team poised to leave its mark on the league.