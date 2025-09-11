Germany’s run at EuroBasket 2025 has been nothing short of spectacular. After navigating the group phase and knockout rounds with a perfect 7-0 record, the Germans have looked like a well-oiled machine, blending NBA-level talent with relentless execution. Franz Wagner has been one of the centerpieces of this success. With his blend of size, versatility, and efficiency, he has emerged as not only a scoring option but also a two-way force whose fingerprints are all over Germany’s undefeated march.

Standing opposite him in the semifinals will be Finland, a team carried by Lauri Markkanen’s relentless scoring and rebounding. For Wagner, this matchup is more than a semifinal; it is an opportunity to validate his evolution into a European superstar. Finland, with its 5-2 record and the towering presence of Markkanen, will test Germany in ways they have yet to be tested this tournament.

Markkanen’s ability to stretch the floor, dominate the glass, and score in bunches makes him the kind of opponent who can swing a game singlehandedly. But Wagner enters the semifinal with his own resume: averaging 21 points per game while shooting nearly 50% from the field, excelling at both finishing inside and creating scoring chances. As Germany gears up for its most crucial test yet, Wagner looks primed to rise to the moment.

Franz Wagner will outscore Lauri Markkanen

Markkanen has been the engine of Finland’s run, putting up gaudy scoring numbers that keep defenses scrambling. Yet the semifinal sets up perfectly for Wagner to steal the scoring spotlight. Unlike some of Finland’s previous opponents, Germany boasts multiple defensive options to throw at Markkanen, including Daniel Theis and Johannes Voigtmann, who can at least body him up and keep him from consistently getting to his sweet spots. If Germany can limit Markkanen’s rhythm even slightly, Finland’s offense could sputter.

Franz can't be stopped – make it 21PTS for Wagner! 😤#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/Z3F64QanmU — FIBA EuroBasket (@EuroBasket) August 30, 2025

That’s where Wagner comes in. His scoring profile suggests he is ready to take over in the biggest moments. His numbers show not just volume but efficiency, shooting 55% inside the arc and knocking down nearly 50% of his attempts overall. He has proven capable of punishing mismatches, driving into the paint with controlled aggression, and pulling up from midrange when defenders sag. Against Finland’s defense, which has shown lapses in perimeter containment, Wagner’s ability to slash and finish at the rim could prove decisive.

If Wagner can push past his 21-point average and hit the high 20s, he could swing the game in Germany’s favor. Outscoring Markkanen isn’t just about the numbers; it would be a symbolic statement that Germany has its own superstar capable of carrying the scoring load in the clutch. With the semifinal spotlight glaring, expect Wagner to seize it and surpass Markkanen in the scoring column.

Wagner will stuff the stat sheet with a near triple-double

Wagner’s value has never been confined to scoring alone. One of the defining traits of his EuroBasket run has been his ability to fill every column of the stat sheet. He averages 5.7 rebounds and nearly four assists per game, while also contributing defensively with steals and occasional rim protection. Against Finland, Wagner’s versatility will be tested more than ever.

Finland plays a brand of basketball that thrives on fluid ball movement and Markkanen’s ability to create mismatches. This will force Wagner into a multi-layered role: defending on the perimeter, switching onto bigger players when necessary, and initiating fast breaks after securing rebounds. His rebounding, particularly on the defensive glass, could be critical to prevent Finland from generating second-chance opportunities. Moreover, Wagner’s passing vision has been underrated; his 27 assists in seven games highlight his ability to function as a secondary playmaker when defenses collapse on him.

In this semifinal, the conditions are ripe for Wagner to record one of those special all-around performances. A line somewhere in the neighborhood of 25 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists is not out of reach. Such a performance would not only lift Germany’s offense but also provide the defensive backbone necessary to contain Finland. Wagner’s all-around brilliance has been a quiet force all tournament, and in this game, it could explode into a defining narrative.

Wagner will deliver the game-sealing play

Great players aren’t defined solely by numbers; they are remembered for moments. Giannis Antetokounmpo had his block in the NBA Finals. Luka Dončić has his step-back threes in clutch situations. For Wagner, the EuroBasket semifinal against Finland could provide his signature moment. Whether it is a contested three, a transition dunk, or a defensive stop, expect him to be at the center of the play that seals Germany’s passage into the final.

GERMANY'S DUO GETS IT DONE 🙌 Franz Wagner: 23p/7r/4a

Dennis Schröder: 20p/7a They'll take on Finland in the @EuroBasket semifinals this Friday! Watch all the EuroBasket action live on @courtside1891: https://t.co/fPC0xWqtRn pic.twitter.com/tvV1oWA58v — NBA (@NBA) September 10, 2025

Germany has been blessed with balance: Dennis Schröder’s playmaking, Daniel Theis’ rim protection, and a deep supporting cast that thrives in its roles. But when the game tightens, and when Markkanen inevitably pushes Finland within striking distance, the ball is likely to find Wagner’s hands. He has the poise and skill set to deliver when it matters most, whether by creating his own shot or making the right pass. His ability to read the game has matured rapidly, and his confidence in high-stakes situations has grown with every international outing.

If Germany is to maintain its undefeated record and punch its ticket to the EuroBasket final, Wagner will need to embrace the role of closer. The semifinal stage is where reputations are forged, and this is Wagner’s chance to solidify his place among Europe’s elite by delivering the moment everyone remembers. The odds are high that the highlight of the semifinal will belong to him.

Will Germany make it past Finland?

Germany’s EuroBasket 2025 semifinal against Finland is shaping up to be one of the tournament’s defining contests. Lauri Markkanen and Finland have been superb, overcoming odds and showcasing their resilience. Yet Germany’s combination of depth, defense, and star power puts it in a position of strength. Franz Wagner, with his scoring efficiency, rebounding, passing, and clutch instincts, is the player most likely to tilt the balance.

The bold predictions: a scoring duel won against Markkanen, a near triple-double, and a game-sealing play, aren’t just speculative headlines. They represent the evolution of Wagner into a true international star, one who can shoulder responsibility while elevating those around him. If these predictions materialize, Wagner won’t just be leading Germany into the EuroBasket final; he’ll be etching his name into the history of the tournament.

Germany has been perfect so far, and with Wagner poised to deliver, their march toward the EuroBasket title looks destined to continue. Finland will fight, and Markkanen will score, but when the dust settles, it may be Franz Wagner’s brilliance that shines brightest on Europe’s grand stage.