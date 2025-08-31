With the recent return of the Nike Foamposite models to the mainstream release calendar, we could see a full shift in popularity back towards Nike's most polarizing sneaker. We could credit the Nike Foamposite with laying the foundation for many of the signature basketball sneakers releasing in today's game, still going strong with their seemingly timeless design. In 2026, Nike will drop the previously released “Gym Red” colorway of the Nike Air Foamposite Pro.

Originally released in 1997, the Nike Air Foamposite line remains as one of the most influential sneakers of all time. Designed by Eric Avar, the mind behind various models like the Huarache and Nike Kobe line, the Air Foamposite was initially marketed by Orlando Magic star Penny Hardaway. Later on, players like Mike Bibby and Tim Duncan also took a liking to the sneakers.

In the same breath, the Nike Air Foamposite has become a massive cultural icon, even being adopted by regions like the DMV area. Known for their endless possibility of colorways, this “Gym Red” colorway will make its first return since 2015.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Red”

BREAKING: “Gym Red” Nike Air Foamposite Pro expected to RETURN Summer 2026! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/WqdkTvmsdX — zSneakerHeadz (@zSneakerHeadz) August 28, 2025

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Red” 🗓️ Summer 2026 pic.twitter.com/cAA2mHRbFR — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) August 28, 2025



Pioneering the monochromatic look over the last two decades, this Foamposite Pro returns in Gym Red/Gym Red-Black. The stunning visual of the completely red sneaker is what comes to mind immediately, looking very sleek across the shoe's undulating structure. Small hits of black are seen throughout the stitching along the tongue and heel tab, as well as on the carbon fiber midfoot plate. Even the typically translucent outsoles take an opaque red look for an overall eye-catching finish.

According to various outlets, the shoes are scheduled to return during the summer months of 2026. The pair originally retailed for $230 back in 2015 and recently releases have been right around the same price point. Keep an eye out on our Sneakers news once Nike officially confirms these through a SNKRS release.