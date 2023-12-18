Paolo Banchero's challenge to the Magic after consecutive losses.

The Orlando Magic have been arguably the most surprising team in the NBA this season. They have been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and have been consistently a top five team in the East standings. They've hit a bit of a tough stretch though, dropping back to back losses to the Boston Celtics and having lost four of their last six games overall. Following the second Celtics loss, Magic star Paolo Banchero issued a challenge for the team as per Jason Beede of The Orlando Sentinel.

"We've got work to do," #Magic's Paolo Banchero (36 points) said after I asked what Orlando can takeaway from its pair of road losses to the Celtics: pic.twitter.com/Kc2w9GUjlK — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) December 17, 2023

“We got work to do. That's a championship caliber team, they've got championship aspirations, they've been there, they're in the Easter Conference Finals pretty much every year or at least in the mix for it,” Banchero said. “We want to get there, that's the team we got to compete with and we got to beat.”

On Sunday, Paolo Banchero certainly did his part to try and get the Magic a win against the Celtics. He finished with 36 points and ten rebounds. In the loss to the Celtics on Friday, he had only 14 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Banchero has been the major reason why the Magic have had a big turnaround this season. He's been averaging 20.4 points per game, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 48.1 percent shooting from the field, 38.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 67.8 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Magic are currently 16-9 and in fourth place in the East standings. They are two games back of both the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers who both hold records of 18-7 and in second and third place respectively.