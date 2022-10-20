Orlando Magic forward and 2022 top overall pick Paolo Banchero needed just a few seconds into his NBA debut to make his first and official basket in the pros.

Less than 30 seconds into their opener against the Detroit Pistons, Banchero found himself with some space in front of the rim. While Saddiq Bey tried to close on him to defend, it was a little too late as Banchero was already in position to score and eventually dropped the floater.

Paolo Banchero wasting no time to knock down the first bucket of his NBA career 🪄pic.twitter.com/ET8iorVMcR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 19, 2022

It was just a perfect moment for the no. 1 pick of the 2022 draft, scoring the first basket of the team right in the first play, in their first game of the season. It’s as if Paolo Banchero is sending a message that he’ll be anchoring the offense of the Magic moving forward.

Of course that is exactly what the Magic wants. They selected him because he is already an incredible offensive weapon. While his long-distance shooting and defense leave much to be desired, there is no doubt he can put the ball to the basket at an elite level.

Now, the task for Banchero is figuring out how his offense can impact the Magic in order to win games. Orlando finished the 2021-22 season with the second-worst offensive rating in the NBA with 103.9, only behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Hopefully, Banchero could really be that missing piece that will elevate the Magic to better standings.