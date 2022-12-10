By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Paolo Banchero continues to show everyone that he isn’t like any prospect they have ever seen. After breaking records that not even players such as LeBron James achieved, the Orlando Magic rookie has now set his sights on Michael Jordan’s territory.

On Friday against the Toronto Raptors, he did just that as he exploded for 23 points on top of six rebounds and four dimes. Aside from helping the Magic win 113-109, he also made history as one of three players in the past 38 years to ever score at least 20 points in 15 of their first 20 career games.

Banchero joined Zion Williamson (2019-20) and Jordan (1984-85) in the said list. Both Zion and Jordan did it 16 times in their first 20 career games as rookies.

The 20-year-old Paolo Banchero has certainly separated himself from the rest of the 2022 Draft Class with his elite performance for the Magic so far. With that, it’s not a surprise why many see him running away with the Rookie of the Year.

As mentioned, it isn’t the first record that Banchero has set. Early in November before he turned 20, he became only the second teenager in NBA history to have a 30-point, 15-rebound game after LeBron James.

Moreover to open the 2022-23 season, Banchero scored 27, 20 and 23 points against the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics respectively, becoming the first teenager ever to score at least 20 points in his first three career games.

Sure enough, with the way he’s playing, Banchero is only going to break or tie more Michael Jordan and LeBron James records, among many others.