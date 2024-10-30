In a moment that left an indelible mark on his rookie season, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero recently shared a “great” message he received from NBA icons Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony. This exchange, which took place during Banchero’s first All-Star break, has continued to fuel his drive as he begins his third season in the league. Now, following a 50-point eruption against the Indiana Pacers, Banchero has etched his name alongside LeBron James in the NBA record books as one of the youngest forwards to hit that milestone.

Banchero shared the details of his conversation with Durant and Anthony during an appearance on DraftKings’ “Pardon My Take.” The encounter occurred while attending an event at the All-Star break, where both Durant and Anthony took a moment to pull the young star aside.

“I saw them [Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant] in my rookie year at All-Star break. We were at an event, and I was at the same event – they both pulled me to the side and we were all having a conversation,” Banchero recalled.

“Basically, they were telling me, ‘I’m one of those guys. I just gotta stay hungry, just gotta stay in the gym,’” Banchero continued. “So, my rookie year, hearing that from those two was all I needed to hear. I didn’t need no other validation from anybody else. Those are two of my top three-four favorite guys ever.”

Guidance from Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant fuels Paolo Banchero's rapid ascent

Since that pivotal interaction, Banchero has continued to fulfill the expectations placed upon him. He concluded his rookie season by claiming the NBA Rookie of the Year award, showcasing his elite scoring and playmaking ability. In the 2023-24 season, Banchero further solidified his standing in the league by securing his first All-Star appearance and propelling the Magic to their first playoff berth in over four years.

As he embarks on the 2024-25 season, Banchero has already shown signs of reaching new heights. His recent 50-point performance against the Indiana Pacers has placed him in elite company, joining LeBron James as one of the youngest forwards to achieve the feat. This accomplishment not only highlights his scoring prowess but also underscores his ability to make a significant impact in high-stakes games. Many analysts and fans now speculate that Banchero could be on his way to earning All-NBA honors by season's end.

Further recognition of Banchero’s growing stature came from ESPN's Shams Charania, who recently appeared on the “Pat McAfee Show” to discuss the league’s rising stars. Charania spoke highly of Banchero, emphasizing his rapid rise and potential to shape the NBA’s future.

“He’s a star right now. He’s on the rise… When you think about his all-around game – he’s one of the best players in the NBA,” Charania said, describing Banchero as “1000% one of the young faces in the NBA.”

Banchero's rise elevates Magic's championship aspirations

As Banchero continues to develop, his growth reflects the trajectory of the Magic organization as a whole. The Orlando Magic, who are striving to establish themselves as title contenders, view Banchero as a centerpiece around whom they can build a competitive team. His performance has invigorated the fan base, fostering optimism that the Magic can compete for deeper playoff runs in the coming years.

Banchero’s emergence in the NBA has been marked by his unique blend of versatility, athleticism, and scoring ability, which has drawn comparisons to some of the league's premier forwards. His dedication to continuous improvement, reinforced by the advice of veterans like Durant and Anthony, has been evident in his progression over the past two seasons. The foundation laid during his rookie season has equipped him with both the confidence and skill set needed to handle the expectations of a rising star in the NBA.

With the 2024-25 season underway, Paolo Banchero’s pursuit of greatness is set to be closely watched as he looks to build on his recent performances and potentially secure his place among the league’s elite. His ability to balance scoring and playmaking will be pivotal for the Magic as they seek to capitalize on his development and pursue a deeper playoff push.