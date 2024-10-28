The Orlando Magic are starting to get noticed after last season's surprising run to the Eastern Conference's fifth seed. Getting to the postseason was no small feat for an upstart squad still looking for an identity under Jamahl Mosley's stewardship. Paolo Banchero pushed the Magic above the NBA Play-In Tournament turmoil last spring and is looking to lead the team past the first round next June.

Every player spends the summer trying to improve certain skills. Some are far more difficult than others. Working on dribbling drills can lead to tens of thousands of repetitions. The muscle memory forged when the games matter most comes during very rare, fleeting opportunities for teams that are not careful.

Mosley believes a new leadership mindset from Paolo Banchero is going to lead the Magic back to the NBA Playoffs, as told to ClutchPoints.

“(Banchero) has set a different standard,” Mosley replied. “He has talked about the things that he wants to accomplish and great players make those around them better, including coaches. What he has done is, he has put out the challenge to everyone to change the level from what we experienced last year.”

It's not all about Banchero's stats individually but those numbers will be a good barometer when gauging the team's success. Getting the most out of the best players is a big part of winning in the NBA. As for the Magic feeling too satisfied after last year's progress and regressing this season?

“We're not hanging our hats on (last season's fifth seed),” Mosley stated. “It's understanding that it was an experience we feel like we learned from and we'll continue to grow. It's a mindset shift. You have to understand the important parts and details and what you need to do to accomplish those things again.”

Paolo Banchero pulling Magic tricks on defenses

Mosley saw Banchero make teammates better to beat the Brooklyn Nets despite the All-Star's shooting struggles. The Magic need Banchero's playmaking to pull a win out of a 4-0f-13 from the field night at the office, as told to ClutchPoint's Julian Ojeda.

“(Banchero) is trying to find the right play,” Mosley noted. “We knew how Jordi (Fernandez) has those guys playing hard,” Mosley said. “They threw different defenses at him, double teams, triple teams. His ability to navigate and find open guys and our willingness to step in and take the open shot.”

Banchero is currently averaging approximately 21 points, eight rebounds, and five assists per game. The Duke alum is a one-time All-Star who has been to a Game 7 in the first round once. The next step for the former NBA Rookie of the Year is earning All-NBA honors and honing in on an Eastern Conference Finals run.

The 21-year-old has plenty of time to learn and grow on the job but the organization is past the developmental stage with Banchero. Orlando knows what it has in the homegrown core of Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Wendell Carter Jr.

If Mosley is right, Banchero just might make some Magic happen this season for Orlando fans not since the Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway era.