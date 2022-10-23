Orland Magic rookie Paolo Banchero was considered the most NBA-ready prospect among the top picks from the 2022 NBA Draft. But not even his ardent supporters could have predicted how quickly he’d produce in the big leagues.

The 19-year-old Banchero has scored 27, 20, and 23 points through his first three games with the Magic. That puts him in a league of his own as a teenager in the NBA, becoming the first to hit the 20-point mark in his first three NBA games.

Paolo Banchero's first 3 games in the league… – 27 pts, 9 reb, 5 ast

– 20 pts, 12 reb, 2 ast

– 23 pts, 5, reb, 3 ast He is the 1st teenager to score 20+ points in each of his first 3 career games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/fTC2Ib8M2T — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 23, 2022

Not even the NBA’s most famous teenage rookies in LeBron James and Kobe Bryant were able to match that feat. LeBron started out on track with 25 and 21 points in his first two contests before struggling with eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his third game. Kobe was a much later bloomer, tallying just one point through his first three games with the Los Angeles Lakers.

It’s truly a testament to Paolo Banchero’s early maturity – the same demeanor that he exhibited during his lone year at Duke. He’s played in control, bending the pace of the game to his preference rather than looking frazzled by the big stage which is what usually happens with rookies his age.

Of course, it also helps that he’s right at the cusp of turning 20, with his birthday just a few weeks following the season opener. Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin, who’s just a few months older than Banchero, actually tallied more points than the Magic rookie did with 72 points of his own.

But with the size and all-around versatility that Paolo Banchero has displayed already in still burgeoning NBA career, the ceiling for what type of player he could be come is still yet to be determined. The Magic have several young pieces around Banchero that will only grow even more comfortable playing with one another throughout the season.

Safe to say the future is bright and sunny in Orlando.