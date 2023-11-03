Before the Magic earned a road victory vs. the Jazz, center Wendell Carter Jr. suffered a hand injury that might keep him out for a while

The Orlando Magic escaped Salt Lake City with a victory, as Paolo Banchero drove strong to the basket for the game-winning layup with 14 seconds remaining on the clock. The 115-13 win over the Utah Jazz did not come without a cost, though.

“Wendell Carter Jr. has suffered a fractured third metacarpal of his left hand tonight at Utah,” Magic PR posted on X. The course of treatment will be determined after the team’s return to Orlando.”

.@OrlandoMagic INJURY UPDATES (2/2): Gary Harris suffered a strained right groin tonight at Utah. Markelle Fultz missed tonight’s game at Utah due to swelling of his left knee. Both will be re-evaluated after the team’s return to Orlando.#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) November 3, 2023

In addition to Carter, Garry Harris incurred a groin injury and former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz was scratched before the game due to swelling in his left knee. Head coach Jamahl Mosley is hoping for the best after both players are evaluated by the medical staff. But the same positive spin cannot be applied to Carter, who is likely to miss a decent chunk of time.

The big man out of Duke has been plagued by injuries his whole NBA career, playing 60 games or more only once in his five seasons. When he is on the court, though, fans can see the talent and production on display. Carter tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds in 29 minutes on Thursday night.

Mosley and the Magic must now lean on Moritz Wagner to handle center duties for the foreseeable future. He is not going to bring the same defensive pressure or intensity that Wendell Carter Jr. can on a consistent basis, but the former Michigan star has proven to be a worthwhile contributor for the team.

Fans will eagerly await to hear Carter's official diagnosis in the coming days. But for now, they should just try to savor Orlando's 3-2 start to the season.