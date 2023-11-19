Taking a look at the best trade packages the Chicago Bulls must demand for star guard Zach LaVine as rumors heat up.

The Chicago Bulls had the earliest players-only meeting in recent times as they held one right after their first contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Things did not go better as the season progressed as the Bulls have reportedly put Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan on the trade market. When this report was published, it was a mix of emotions for the Bulls fanbase as they will likely let go of their two stars, but there is some optimism that the front office has chosen a direction to rebuild their roster.

Chicago has been in the middle of the pack for several years now, and it has been a huge question why they have been very stubborn to retool their lineup. Unloading LaVine's enormous contract may arguably be the hardest to trade, but it is also plausible to say that he is the most talented man on their squad. With that being the case, there could be a couple of organizations willing to unload some of their assets to acquire the prized shooting guard.

From the Bulls' point of view, these three franchises will likely have the best to offer for Zach LaVine.

The Orlando Magic is one team that is on the perfect trajectory of being a serious contender in the Eastern Conference. They are still a couple of years away, but there is no doubt that Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero will be All-Star caliber players. Despite having this incredible duo, they need a perimeter scorer and knockdown shooter to complement their core, which is the best way to describe LaVine's approach.

The Bulls would want to negotiate with Orlando because they have a plethora of young assets that would be enticing in the Windy City, such as Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, or Anthony Black. Obviously, the Magic will likely only be willing to let go of one of their young studs, but the Bulls have a slew of options compared to other teams. Also, Orlando has the draft capital that Chicago may desire.

Completing and winning a trade with the Miami Heat will be arduous for any organization, so the Bulls front office must be up for the challenge. Initially, Chicago will ask for Tyler Herro and probably Jaime Jaquez Jr., but there is a slim chance that Miami will even entertain that offer. Even in that scenario, the Heat can maneuver with their offers because of the bevy of choices they have at their disposal.

Aside from Herro and Jaquez Jr., the Heat have Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith, and Caleb Martin as intriguing players to offer to Chicago. If the Heat does end up trading LaVine to Miami, they may be forced to absorb the salary of Kyle Lowry, but they may be able to request more draft capital because of that particular situation.

Third on the list for best trade packages for Zach LaVine is the struggling Golden State Warriors. Yes, the Warriors do not have the draft capital to elevate their offer compared to other franchises, but they have Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Brandon Podziemski as first-round picks on their squad.

These athletes will have an instant impact on the Bulls, which will be a pleasant sight at the beginning of their rebuild. If the Warriors are frustrated with either Klay Thompson or Andrew Wiggins, they might be part of the trade as well, but it is the youngsters that will be more attractive from the Bulls' perspective.