The Orlando Magic roster is full of young talent at nearly every position. They also now have a veteran scorer in Joe Ingles who could teach them better ways of handling pressure inside the court. This means that there is likely a player who could break into stardom in the upcoming NBA season. Markelle Fultz is shaping up to be a decent pickup, Wendell Carter Jr. can also fulfill his upside as an elite rim protector, and Franz Wagner might become one of the best wings in the league. But, fans should not go any further and look for someone else. Year 2 could be the same time Paolo Banchero makes the jump to being an NBA All-Star or even an All-NBA selection.

The Magic are getting an All-Star

Rookie of the Year honors are a good sign of starting off a decorated career. Paolo Banchero did exactly that and then some. He dominated the votes and could have gone unanimous if not for a media member who voted for Walker Kessler. Nonetheless, his 20 points per game were not at all empty which is the important part. The Magic notched 34 wins with Banchero leading the charge which was a huge improvement from their 22-win record from the previous season.

The record jump in his second year can be expected given his experience with other stars like Jalen Brunson, and Jaren Jackson Jr. among others in the FIBA World Cup. At times, he was even the best player on the court which says a lot about his ability to take over games in the dying seconds of the game.

Along with his scoring prowess and clutch gene, Banchero has also dabbled in playmaking. His court vision was on display last season when he averaged a neat 3.7 assists in their system. The addition of Joe Ingles, one of the most prolific shooters in the league, means that he could rely on a steady catch-and-shoot presence beyond the three-point arc. Franz Wagner and Markelle Fultz have also shown flashes of an improved jump shot and better off-ball movement. This could see Banchero being more of a playmaker this season with the way his teammates became more reliable.

The improvement he needs to make

Defense, rebounding, and scoring are no longer issues in Paolo Banchero's style of play. Their constant development may be marginal for the next 82 games and it would be great. But, his shot selection needs to be his main focus of progress.

His shot from three-point range was abysmal in his rookie year. He attempted four shots on average but only knocked down 29.8% of them. Most of them were rushed shots or ones that were the product of not getting out of a triple-threat situation. Being able to raise that to a decent 35% to 40% would be huge for the Magic's offensive production.

All-Star players are also one of the most efficient at dropping bombs on the inside of the arc. 47.1% field goal shooting on two-pointers may already be serviceable but it would not be enough to push him to get the nod. If he gets his efficiency on those shots up, Banchero will likely shoot more and could see himself averaging five or even ten more points than the previous season.

There is not much at stake for the Magic this season. But, a play-in berth with the help of Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Joe Ingles, and Wendell Carter Jr. could springboard their progress into title contention in the next five years.