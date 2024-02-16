Magic Theme Song Gains More Traction With Ninja's Viral Singalong

Ninja sings the catchy Orlando Magic theme song, sparking a viral trend that unites gaming and basketball fans.

In a delightful crossover of sports and gaming cultures, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, the widely celebrated video game streamer known for his Fortnite prowess, was recently featured in a lighthearted moment, singing the Orlando Magic's theme song. The moment, shared via the team's official X account, formerly known as Twitter, captured the hearts of fans and followers, adding a unique twist to the resurgence of the nostalgic anthem.

orlando magic oh oh ohhhh 🗣️🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/SH4iyeRZvD — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 16, 2024

Reviving a Classic: The Orlando Magic's Theme Song Gets A Modern Remix

The Orlando Magic's theme song, a staple of the team's identity since its inaugural season in 1989, was penned by Glen Gettings. Originally crafted to energize fans and players alike during team introductions, the anthem was a fixture in the Magic's game-day experience for the first five years of the franchise's history. The song's significance was further cemented with a live performance, embedding it into the cultural fabric of the Orlando Magic community.

I feel that there is not enough appreciation of the original Orlando Magic theme song from 1989. Not from the fans, the team, the media. It’s mostly been erased from history. That changes today with this video I found of a live performance during the team’s first game. All-timer. pic.twitter.com/7vRAjJ0bnr — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 12, 2021

As the Magic geared up for their 35th NBA season, the organization sought to breathe new life into their classic theme song. In a move reflecting the blend of tradition and contemporary flair, the Magic have collaborated with Grammy-winning producer Ayo The Producer. Known for his work with renowned artists such as Lil Wayne and Cardi B, Ayo has added a modern twist to the iconic tune, ensuring its relevance and appeal to today's audience.

Ninja Joins Orlando Magic's Social Media Symphony

The revamped theme song has quickly caught fire on social media, with TikTok users and fans creating numerous remixes and sharing their renditions. This surge in popularity was further amplified by the team's strategy of posting the theme song after every win, creating a celebratory ritual that fans eagerly anticipate.

Ninja's impromptu singalong represents a significant moment in the theme song's recent journey to virality. As a prominent figure in the gaming world, with millions of followers across his streaming and social media platforms, Ninja's engagement with the song has introduced it to a broader audience, further extending its reach beyond the sports community.

This blending of cultures comes at a pivotal time for the Orlando Magic. The team, an emerging force in the Eastern Conference, boasts a commendable 30-25 record, positioning them as the 8th seed as they approach this weekend's NBA All-Star festivities. The Magic's performance this season has been a testament to their growth and potential, with the rejuvenated theme song serving as both a nod to their rich history and a rallying cry for their current campaign.

Magic's Melodic Momentum: A Season of Unity, Fun, And Rising Hopes

As the NBA season progresses, the Orlando Magic and their fans have much to look forward to. With a promising team on the rise and a theme song that has captured the imagination of a diverse audience, the Magic are poised for an exciting and memorable campaign. Ninja's unexpected contribution to this journey adds a layer of intrigue and fun, reminding us of the unexpected ways in which sports can bring people together.

The Orlando Magic's theme song, now revitalized with fresh beats and social media buzz, plays as the perfect backdrop to their 35th season. As the team battles for wins on the court, this anthem, “Orlando Magic, Orlando Magic, oh ohh ohhhh,” becomes a lively part of the game day experience. It's not just a tune—it's a fun and catchy way to bring everyone together, celebrating the team's journey and the joy of sports.

