The NBA season is finally here and we're set to bring you a whole season of picks and predictions for every team and every game. We head to the Pacific Northwest for this next matchup between the Orlando Magic (1-0) and the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1). Check out our NBA odds series for our Magic-Blazers prediction and pick.

The Orlando Magic are coming into this game after winning their season opener against the Houston Rockets 116-86 in impressive fashion. After a few years of rebuilding their roster, the Magic boast some talented players who are ready to hit the ground running after getting acclimated to the NBA. Cole Anthony shined off the bench for them in their opener and the Magic will enjoy a number of key scorers to get the ball throughout the season.

The Portland Trail Blazers lost their season opener 123-111 to the Los Angeles Clippers but showed some promise in their young, new-look lineup. With Damian Lillard moving on, the Trail Blazers will look toward Deandre Ayton and Scoot Henderson as the future of their franchise. The bar isn't set too high for this team, so be on the lookout for them to exceed some expectations this year.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Blazers Odds

Orlando Magic: -2.5 (-108)

Portland Trail Blazers: +2.5 (-112)

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How to Watch Magic vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Root Sports Northwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Coming into this game, the Orlando Magic will have a much more cohesive lineup and they've had a number of years to build up chemistry between their young core. Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony are already proving to be a dangerous combo at the point guard position and all signs point to Paolo Banchero taking another big leap in his sophomore season.

Franz Wagner will also prove to be a crucial player for the Magic throughout the season. Entering his third season, Wagner continues to improve his scoring every year and he's coming off a sensational summer playing for Germany and becoming a FIBA World Cup Champion. Expect the Magic to make some unfamiliar noise this season.

To cover this spread, the Magic will look to move the ball and find high-percentage looks against this inexperienced Trail Blazers team. Wendell Carter Jr. will have his hands full with Deandre Ayton as the Magic are slightly undersized in the paint, but they'll hope to make up for it by running the floor and creating transition buckets. Expect the Magic to be the much better three-point shooting team in this game.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

The Trail Blazers are sporting and entirely new lineup and it's certainly taking some getting used to not seeing Dame Lillard in a Portland jersey. Nevertheless, the Trail Blazers added young talent and have a top draft prospect in Scoot Henderson to grow in their system. Deandre Ayton will have to take the reigns as the vocal leader of this team on the defensive end of the ball. The Trail Blazers have a ton of options in scoring the ball with Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson constantly getting touches.

The Trail Blazers don't have too many options to look toward on their bench, but the addition of Malcolm Brogdon could prove to be crucial for them. He had 20 points in their first game coming in for Scoot Henderson and he should be a massive influence on the growth of their rookie point guard. Still, Scoot Henderson is bound to get his own buckets as he tallied 11 points and four assists. With four turnovers to his name thus far though, the rookie and his team still have some growing to do.

Final Magic-Blazers Prediction & Pick

This will be an exciting game in terms of seeing a ton of young players out on the court. The point guard battle between Henderson and the Magic guards will prove to be a fun one, but the Orlando Magic are just the more experienced team here. They've been playing together longer and have built great chemistry over the last year. This Magic team isn't far removed from a similar position to where the Trail Blazers are now, but that's just how this league works from year to year.

I expect the Orlando Magic to be in the driver's seat during this game as they'll play more fundamental defense and move the ball better in transition. For our prediction, let's go with the Orlando Magic to cover the spread and advance to 2-0 on the season.

Final Magic-Blazers Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -2.5 (-108)