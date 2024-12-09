ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Orlando Magic visit the Milwaukee Bucks for the Quarterfinal matchup in the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup! It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Bucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Magic-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Bucks Odds

Orlando Magic: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +310

Milwaukee Bucks: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -390

Over: 213.5 (-110)

Under: 213.5 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Bucks

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic suffered another crushing blow with Franz Wagner tearing his oblique. The two best players on the Magic have now torn their oblique in Wagner and Paolo Banchero. However, Orlando is still finding ways to stay in games. Without Banchero this season, the Magic are 14-7. That was largely thanks to Wagner. The Magic just played their first game without Wagner on Sunday, and they were able to beat the Phoenix Suns. It is next man up mentality in Orlando, and they do a great job with that.

The Magic play some lockdown defense. Orlando has allowed just 103.3 points per game, which is the fewest in the NBA. They also hold opponents to the ninth-lowest field goal percentage, and the fewest field goals attempted. The Magic force teams to play at their pace, and that can get really frustrating for their opponents. Orlando has to slow down the pace in this game if they want any chance to beat the Bucks while shorthanded.

Along with that, the Magic do not allow any easy buckets. Teams shoot 22 free throws per game against Orlando, but they have the fourth-lowest free throw percentage. The Magic foul the right players. Giannis Antetokounmpo is having the worst season of his career from the free throw line, so expect to see him there a lot in this game. If the Magic continue with their solid defense, they will cover the spread.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks have played some good ball lately. They are 8-2 in their last 10 games, and have brought themselves above .500. In their last 10 games, the Bucks are averaging 116.2 points per game. That is almost three points higher than their season average. Along with that, the Bucks have allowed 111.1 points per game. If Milwaukee can continue to play as they have in their last 10 games, they will be able to win this game.

The Magic are solid on defense, but they are not a good scoring team. Take away Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, and the Magic are going to have a lot more trouble scoring. As a team, the Magic are the fifth-lowest scoring team in the NBA, and they have the eighth-lowest field goal percentage. Orlando also has the lowest three-point percentage. With their struggles on offense, the Bucks should be able to outscore them.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a front runner for MVP this season. He leads the NBA in points per game with 32.5, he is fifth with 11.2 rebounds, and 21st with 6.2 assists. Along with that, Giannis is shooting over 60 percent from the field. He drives hard to the basket, and can easily finish through contact. He has scored at least 30 points in seven of his last eight games, as well. If Giannis can keep playing the way he is, the Bucks will win this game and advance to the semifinals of the NBA Cup.

Final Magic-Bucks Prediction & Pick

This could be a good game. The Magic are finding ways to stay in games, but I do not think this will be one of them. I am going to take the Bucks to cover the spread.

Final Magic-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Bucks -8.5 (-110)