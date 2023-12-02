Can the Orlando Magic make franchise history? Check out our NBA odds series for our Magic-Nuggets prediction and pick.

We're set to bring you a full slate of predictions and picks for today's action around the National Basketball Association. We head to the Eastern Conference for this next matchup between two hot teams as the Orlando Magic (14-5) take on the Brooklyn Nets (9-9). Check out our NBA odds series for our Magic-Nets prediction and pick.

The Orlando Magic are currently leading the Southeast Division and they're one of the NBA's hottest teams right now riding a nine-game winning streak. It's a streak that's seen them run through Eastern Conference foes along with wins over the Nuggets and Celtics. Now, they head to Brooklyn as small road underdogs seeking their tenth-straight.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently fourth in the Atlantic and they're hoping to ramp-up their play in hopes of contending with the Knicks, Celtics, and 76ers. They've won three of their last five and come into this game following a close 128-129 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. They'll take a 6-5 home record into this game as small favorites.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Nets Odds

Orlando Magic: +2.5 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How to Watch Magic vs. Nets

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, YES Network, NBA League Pass

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Magic have put together a special run over the last nine game and they've tied their franchise record for most consecutive wins during the Regular Season. They'll have a chance to break that record tonight against a Nets team that got the best of them by 20 points during their first meeting of the season. That was Orlando's last loss before their winning streak, so it's understandable as to why them come into this game as slight underdogs. Still, their shooting has been lights-out and it doesn't show any signs of slowing down tonight in Brooklyn.

To win this game, the Magic should continue to play unselfish basketball and wait for one of their players to get hot. They've had five different players as their leading scorers over the last eight games, so this team is very keen on feeding the hot hand and working their offense around him. Without any one superstar, this Magic team has an opportunity to become special as they play with some of the best ball movement and chemistry in the East.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets have split their last 10 games at 5-5 and they're the last team to beat the Magic before their winning run. In that game, Brooklyn got it done on the defensive end and forced the Magic into just 38% from three and 44% from the field. Spencer Dinwiddie was great in that game with 29 points and was productive distributing the ball for them. Since then, Cam Thomas has emerged as a reliable scoring threat and has also been a great facilitator on the offensive end. Mikal Bridges will also be looking to build on his solid night from last game.

To win this game, the Nets will have to once again rely on their defense to get the job done here. The Brooklyn Nets are one of the better covering teams in the league at 13-4-1, so it's interesting to see them as the small favorites given the Magic's winning streak. Still, they're 8-2-1 ATS at home this year and they've gotten the best of this team once already. Expect them to stay composed throughout this one and put together a few scoring runs to pressure the Magic.

Final Magic-Nets Prediction & Pick

This should be a very fun game with the implications surrounding Orlando's winning streak and the fact the Brooklyn Nets were the last team to beat them. The Nets have been very solid over the last five games, but their play has been a bit inconsistent and they've had trouble hanging with teams in high-scoring games. They'll need their defense to step up in this one and slow the pace down for them. At home, it'll be imperative that they halt any momentum from the Magic.

With them tying their franchise record for consecutive wins, this Magic team will be determined to go out and break the record. This teams feels different than years past and they seem to be building something special with that roster in Orlando. I expect them to win a close back-and-forth game as underdogs as they grind out this win and break their franchise record. Let's roll with the Orlando Magic and the plus money for our final prediction.

Final Magic-Nets Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic (+116)