The Orlando Magic are on the road to take on the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Pacers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic are without Paolo Banchero, and that is a huge hit for the team. It is a big reason for the struggles of the Magic as of late. However, there is a chance for Orlando to find the win column again on Wednesday. Indiana allows over 121 points per game, so the Magic have a great chance to cover win this game.

The Pacers play fast, and they want to get in transition. That is why they allow so many points per game. Indiana allows the third-most field goals attempted per game, and seventh-most field goals made. Orlando may struggle to score in other games, but do not expect that to happen in this one. If they can play fast, and score in transition, the Magic will be able to win this game.

Indiana relies on their offensive play to win games. However, the Magic are one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. Orlando allows 108.6 points per game, which is sixth-lowest in the league. On their four-game losing streak, the Magic have allowed less than 110 points three times. If the Magic can hold the Pacers to under 110 points, the Magic will be able to cover the spread.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Magic do not have Paolo Banchero. He has been out the last three games, and he will be out longer. In their last three games, the Magic have scored 109, 85, and 86 points. That is 93.3 points per game. It is very hard to win an NBA game if you can not score 100 points. Do not expect the Pacers to hold the Magic under 100 points, but under 110 is more than doable. If this happens, the Pacers will win.

Indiana scores with the best of them. They are coming off a very good win against the Dallas Mavericks, and they score 118.4 points per game on the season. In addition, the Pacers shoot 50 percent from the field, which is second-best in the NBA. Indiana moves the ball around well, and spreads the floor. If the Pacers can continue to have good ball movement, and hit their shots, they will be able to win this game.

It seems like the Pacers are beginning to find their rhythm this season. They have won two of their last three games, and they are doing it by scoring. Tyrese Haliburton is now scoring 15.6 points per game, and dishing out 8.0 assists. He is not shooting the ball well, but it is getting better. If Haliburton plays well, the Pacers will play well.

Final Magic-Pacers Prediction & Pick

This is a good game on paper. It is a very good defense against a very good offense. However, I do think the Pacers will come out on top. Without Banchero, it is hard to bet on the Magic. I will take Indiana to cover the spread at home.

Final Magic-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Pacers -7 (-112)