For Paolo Banchero, his 42-point night may have come as a result of some prophecy from a Magic security guard.

The Orlando Magic, in the early goings of the 2023-24 season, has been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. And unlike the Magic's hot start in recent seasons, this appears to be sustainable, especially when the Magic have a plethora of youngsters taking the next step in their respective careers, and with Paolo Banchero leading the way, Orlando might be there to stay atop the East totem pole.

On Wednesday night, even though the Magic were unable to return to winning ways in a 121-111 defeat to the Cavs, Banchero still played his heart out in a performance befitting of a victory. The 21-year old forward dropped a career-high 42 points on 16-26 shooting from the field, 1-5 from deep, and 9-12 from the foul line.

There are plenty of things that go into having the best game of one's career; was it about the dinner they ate or about their routine prior to the contest? But for Paolo Banchero, his 42-point night may have come as a result of some prophecy from a Magic security guard.

“I felt good coming into the game, having a couple days off…It’s crazy. During warmups, Marty (McClain), our security guard, came up to me and was like, ‘You got a 40-ball tonight.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I feel good.’ Sure enough, it happened. Shout out to Marty. Putting some good juju in the air,” Banchero said in his postgame presser, per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel.

Perhaps Paolo Banchero should continue to have these kinds of conversations with Marty McClain, as the security guard seems to have some unknown oracle powers. But of course, Banchero, just like the entire Magic squad, will want the team to win instead, and if that means that he doesn't score 40, so be it.

The Magic recently saw their winning streak come to an end, suffering two consecutive double-digit losses in defeats to the Brooklyn Nets and Cavs. But at the very least, Banchero and company will be primed for a strong bounce-back on Friday, as the Magic will be taking on a Detroit Pistons franchise that's very much in disarray.