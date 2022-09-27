Main Dodgers X-Factor for 2022 MLB Playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in baseball. But we have seen LA dominate during the regular season over the course of the past few years, yet consistently fall short in the playoffs with 2020 being the exception. How can the Dodgers avoid falling short once again in the 2022 MLB playoffs?

LA needs an unprecedented hero. They need someone to step up and provide an energy spark. We already are well aware of the fact that this Dodgers ball club features no shortage of talent whatsoever. Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Trea Turner all have MVP arguments. Julio Urias has a chance of winning the NL Cy Young. LA is locked and loaded for the postseason.

Nevertheless, the Dodgers will need an X-Factor. Let’s take a look at which player is going to step up and help the team reach the promised land.

Dodgers’ 2022 MLB Playoffs X-Factor

The Dodgers recently demoted Craig Kimbrel from the closer’s role. The veteran had displayed too much inconsistency for Dave Roberts’ liking. This has left many wondering who may be the next Dodgers closer.

The Dodgers bullpen is loaded with capable arms. Evan Phillips, Chris Martin, and Alex Vesia are just a few of the big names amongst LA’s relief core.

However, one pitcher that stands out is Brusdar Graterol.

Brusdar Graterol… X-Factor?

Brusdar Graterol is interesting due to his versatility. He’s someone who can fire off multiple innings if necessary. With that being said, I firmly believe he would be an excellent option for the Dodgers’ closer role.

Graterol features a lively arm and has cut down on walks this year. His repertoire plays well for a closer. He currently owns an ERA below 3 and has struck out 41 batters compared to just 10 walks.

The surface numbers look sharp, but it is the underlying numbers that strengthen Graterol’s X-Factor effect. The Dodgers’ right-hander has a 22.4 percent strikeout rate this season. That is a major improvement from his 18 percent strikeout rate in 2021.

He also posted an 8.7 percent walk rate last year. But in 2022, Graterol has cut that mark down to 5.5 percent so far for the Dodgers. Last season, he posted a line drive rate of 26.9 percent and hard hit percentage of 34 percent. In 2022, Graterol owns a line drive rate of just 14.7 percent and a hard hit percentage of 26.8 percent.

In other words, Brusdar Graterol has seen an uptick in his strikeout numbers, while seeing a lofty decrease in walks, line drives, and hard ht balls. And that is a recipe for success on the mound.

Brusdar Graterol’s 2022 MLB playoff role for Dodgers

It is still unclear exactly what role Graterol will serve in the 2022 MLB playoffs for the Dodgers. But the one thing that is clear is that Graterol will be a valuable weapon out of the bullpen for LA.

He would be just as effective in the 5th inning as the 9th inning. Whether he’s closing games or working out of jams early in contests, the Dodgers are destined to benefit from his presence on the mound.

The Dodgers are the favorites to reach the World Series. But overcoming teams like the Mets, Cardinals, and Braves will be no easy task. And if they reach the World Series, defeating the American League’s best will be quite the challenge as well.

But having an X-Factor like Brusdar Graterol will help the Dodgers’ odds of winning the World Series.