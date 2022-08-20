‘Making lemon out of lemonade’: Mike Tyson gets real on overcoming infamous ear bite vs. Evander Holyfield

There are few more unforgettable moments in Mike Tyson’s decorated career than his infamous ear bite on bitter rival Evander Holyfield back in 1997. Tyson has had a very colorful career, so the fact that this one sticks out speaks volumes of just how much controversy this moment brought about.

Mike Tyson has moved on from that incident, and apparently, the fans have done the same. So much so, that the 56-year-old has made quite a fortune by turning this tragedy into a certified gold mine. For his part, the boxing icon could not be more proud of this fact (via Asia Grace of the New York Post):

“I can now regain what I lost because I’ve been so successful with Mike Bites and other ear-related merchandise,” said Tyson. “It’s like making lemon out of lemonade when you think about it, because I got severely fined for the ear bite and all these years later it’s turned into a blessing,” he added.

Tyson was referring to his best-selling THC edible that he so ingeniously named Mike Bites. It’s one of the most popular products from his cannabis company, Tyson 2.0. The icing on top of the cake is how the edible is hilariously molded to replicate Evander Holyfield’s ear — including (or excluding, rather) the small piece of flesh that Tyson himself bit off.

Mike Tyson's cannabis company is releasing an ear-shaped edible called Mike Bites almost 25 years after he famously bit off a chunk of Evander Holyfield’s ear during a 1997 heavyweight boxing match. pic.twitter.com/XZLUIuQ3SR — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 16, 2022

“People see it almost as slapstick comedy,” said Tyson. “I’ve been making hundreds of thousands of dollars just from images of biting people’s ears. It’s just incredible and I’m very grateful. It could have been bad. It could have turned out really bad.”

Mike Tyson is a true legend. It’s great to see him thriving in what sounds like a very profitable business venture. You have to give this man credit for his resiliency. He had some dark days, and as he said, things could have been really bad for him.