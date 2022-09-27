Malik Beasley sends Jazz fans a Kawhi Leonard-esque message after Donovan Mitchell trade

Utah Jazz’ Malik Beasley displayed confidence at NBA media day. He also sent Jazz fans a Kawhi Leonard-esque message. Beasley was talking about his goals for the season and ended up explaining his personality and character, per HoopsHype on Twitter.

“My off the court situation, I want to make sure that people know that I’m a great man,” Beasley said. “I like to have fun. I’m very energetic, got a funny character.”

Malik Beasley’s comments were reminiscent of Kawhi Leonard’s famous “I’m a fun guy” press conference from a couple years ago. Although, Beasley did not grace us with a memorable laugh like Leonard did.

Beasley also revealed his main goals for this year in Utah with the Jazz.

“I’m about to be an All-Star on and off the court,” he said. “I was telling people that I want to get the community assist award. So that’s my biggest goal this year. Just continue to stay healthy. Last year I played 79 games, I’m trying to make sure I play 82.”

Malik Beasley’s comments should provide Jazz fans with a bit of hope following an offseason that saw both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert traded away. There is destined to be pessimism surrounding the Jazz this season, but perhaps Beasley’s optimistic outlook will instill a positive mindset for the team.

He averaged just over 12 points per game last season on 38 percent three-point shooting in Minnesota with the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley displayed signs of stardom in both the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons, averaging right around 20 points per contest in limited action.

At just 25-years old, Beasley could become an important building block for the Jazz moving forward.