Malik Monk's net worth in 2024 is $3 million. Monk is a shooting guard for the Sacramento Kings. He is a former first-round pick in the NBA and a runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year. Let's take a closer look at Malik Monk's net worth in 2024.

Malik Monk's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $3 million

Malik Monk's net worth in 2024 is $3 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Sportskeeda.

Malik Monk was born on Feb. 4, 1998, in Jonesboro, Ark. He attended East Poinsett County High School. In his freshman year, Monk averaged 22.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. After his freshman year, Monk transferred to Bentonville High School, according to a report by NBA.com.

Here, Monk continued to hone his basketball skills. As a senior, Monk put up 28.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. For his efforts, Monk concluded his high school career by being named a McDonald's All-American and Mr. Basketball of Arkansas.

Coming out of high school, Monk was a five-star prospect by ESPN. As a blue-chip prospect, Monk received offers from various college basketball programs. These colleges include Oregon, Kansas, Florida State, Arkansas, Alabama and Kentucky. Monk eventually opted to play for Kentucky.

Monk was a one-and-done college prospect. In his lone season with the Wildcats, Monk averaged 19.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per outing. With Monk, the Wildcats managed to make it as deep as the Elite Eight before North Carolina eliminated them, 75-73.

Malik Monk is drafted by the Hornets

After just one season in a Wildcats uniform, Monk decided to forego his remaining year of college eligibility by officially declaring for the 2017 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Charlotte Hornets selected Monk in the first round with the 11th-overall pick.

Shortly after, Monk signed a four-year deal worth $15.73 million, as per Spotrac. In his rookie season, Monk averaged 6.7 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 36 percent from the field overall in limited action.

It took Monk two more seasons before he was acclimated to the NBA. In the 2019-20 season, he averaged 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from the field overall. A season later, Monk improved his numbers to 11.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per outing.

Malik Monk signs with the Lakers

After four seasons with the Hornets, the team decided not to extend Monk's $7.03 million qualifying offer, making the 6-foot-3 guard an unrestricted free agent. The University of Kentucky alum decided to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year contract worth $1.8 million, according to reports.

In his lone season with the Purple and Gold, Monk averaged 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting a career-best 47 percent from the field.

Malik Monk signs with the Kings

With Monk's Lakers deal expired, the former first-round pick became a free agent once again. The 6-3 guard decided to join the Sacramento Kings. He agreed to a two-year contract worth $19 million, according to a report by the NBA.com.

Fresh from signing with the Kings, Monk immediately made an impact for the team. In his first season in a Kings uniform, Monk averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

But more importantly, Monk was part of the Kings squad that finally ended the longest playoff drought in the NBA. The Kings posted a 48-34 record to clinch the third seed in the Western Conference. As a result, the Kings made their first postseason appearance for the first time in 16 seasons.

In the postseason, the Kings faced the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. During the series, the Kings also won their first playoff game for the first time since 2006.

Unfortunately, the squad fell to the Warriors in seven grueling games. In the series, Monk averaged 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per outing while shooting 41 percent overall from the field in his playoff debut.

In 2023-24, the Kings went 46-36 but fell to ninth in the loaded Western Conference and did not make the playoffs after they lost their second Play-In Tournament Game. Monk improved his numbers to 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. Monk ended up runner-up to Naz Reid of the Minnesota Timberwolves for Sixth Man of the Year by just 10 points.

Endorsement deals

As a first-round pick, Monk entertains basketball fans with his timely scoring and two-way play. Given his popularity in the NBA, it isn't surprising that major brands have wanted to partner with the Kings guard. According to sources, Monk has endorsed brands such as Nike and Popeyes.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Malik Monk's net worth in 2024?