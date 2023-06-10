Manchester City is currently locked in a scoreless deadlock with Inter Milan in the Champions League final and heading into the second half, they've been dealt a major blow. Star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was forced to exit due to an apparent injury. He initially went to the sidelined before returning but after scuffing a cross, the Belgian felt enough pain in the back of his leg that he couldn't continue.

Kevin De Bruyne is forced off with an injury in the first half of the Champions League final 😓 Heartbreaking 💔 pic.twitter.com/jBA8zhV4Be — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 10, 2023

Phil Foden ultimately came into replace De Bruyne, who looked visibly upset that he had to depart. This is, unfortunately, a similar situation to two years ago. De Bruyne also got hurt in the 2021 Champions League final in Portugal against Chelsea after colliding with Antonio Rudiger. That certainly hurt City's chances in the showpiece as they went on to lose 1-0 after Kai Havertz's lone goal.

Kevin De Bruyne has been phenomenal for the Sky Blues all season long, playing a key part in their success. He scored seven goals and provided 16 assists in the Premier League en route to another title while also netting twice in the UCL.

Thankfully, Foden's skillset is similar to De Bruyne therefore no tactical change was really needed. Nevertheless, it's bad news for the Cityzens considering how important he is to their attack.

The EPL champions are not only looking to win the treble but also finally conquer the Champions League, a competition they've yet to win despite being so close in prior years. We'll see if the club can get it done and lift the ultimate prize in Istanbul.