Man Of The Match is a free-to-play, microtransaction-less football game. Yes, you heard that right. But how is such a thing possible? And what is the game like?

In a world where Football games live under the shadow of EA Sports' FIFA (Now, FC) series, it's difficult for football game developers to launch a successful titles. However, fans for years have expressed their displeasure with modern EA Sports titles.

The main issues always revolve around the same issues that never seem to get fixed:

Repetitive gameplay issues with no apparent solution in sight

Heavy implementation of Microtransactions, especially in modes like FUT

“Spending $60” on what amounts to a roster update.

So how is Man of The Match different? What does it offer to differentiate itself from the competition? Let's find out.

Man of The Match Brings Free-To-Play Football With A Unique Face-Scan Feature

Man Of The Match took the gaming world by storm just weeks ago with the announcement trailer, which is approaching 1 million views.

The overall structure of the game is very simple. You choose to play as a Player, or Manager, but with a special twist. By using state-of-the-art motion capture technology, you can scan your face using your mobile device. This, in turn, creates the a personal avatar for your player or manager that accurately represents your appearance.

EA Sports had done this once in the FIFA series via GameFace technology that for some reason was removed. So, the MOTM team is taking advantage of the scene by utilizing a feature even the sports tycoon won't use.

It's not just your player that dons a realistic avatar. If you're a player, expect your other 10 teammates to have unique appearances of their own as well. If you're a manager, all players on your team will still have their own different yet realistic looks.

As a Manager, the developers didn't want to just focus on training sessions and pre-match lineups. They also want to focus on:

Stadium Improvements

Setting Ticket Prices

And Participating in minor roles, such as: Assistant Management Scouting Commentating Journalism



Man of The Match World

While the game obviously doesn't have access to the football clubs of the real world, Man of The Match instead creates its own world. There are continents, and within each continent are countries (insert captain obvious joke here). But it goes deeper than that. Each country has its own national team, as well as local clubs who play in their respective leagues.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The game doesn't give you randomly generated opponents. Instead, you know who your opponents are, and you'll play them regularly according to your schedule.

According to Gilad Tsur Mayer, CEO and veteran software engineer, the world of MOTM is extremely rich, providing:

A delicate training system

Facility management

Complex personalities

And a massive economy

“It's time for the community for the community to have it's own game. A game that belongs to everyone. A game that belongs to you.” – Gilad Tsur Mayer.

Man Of The Match Awards Players With Real Money

Players above legal age get the opportunity to make real money by playing the game. Yes, you also heard that right. Is this game even real?

But yes, every match in MOTM is played competitively. “Every season, and for every competition, Man Of The Match offers real money.” Says Mayer. And don't worry if you don't reach first place. Supposedly, everyone, including those in last place receive some form of compensation. We don't quite know the details of this reward system just yet, but stay tuned.

So not only is Man Of The Match free-to-play, but players potentially earn the chance to make money off the game. It almost sounds too good to be true.

KickStarter Campaign Progress & Potential Release Date

The game is free-to-play and earn-to-play, meaning there are absolutely no microtransactions (or NFTs).

The developers also released an Explainer video that goes into more detail about the game, what it offers, and what they hope to achieve. As mentioned, you don't have to buy the game in order to play it, but you can support the development team, who started up a kickstarter to help raise funds.

No release date has been confirmed yet, but we know the game is launching for console and PC. The game's kickstarter was able to raise its $10,000 goal with 27 days still left to go. Between 168 backers, the game raised over $12,500 at the time of writing this article. Because of the support of the game's community, Man of The Match is inevitably release one day in the future.

Of course, it's too early to talk about release dates, but the developer's YouTube channel constantly shows off the progress in the game. This includes concepts for both their gameplay & spectator modes.

For more gaming or Football news, visit ClutchPoints.