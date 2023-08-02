A new title update for FIFA 23 rolled out onto the pitch today. With the upcoming release of EA Sports FC 24 next month, this may be the last update we ever see in a FIFA game.

EA Sports and FIFA ended their 30-year partnership, but the former will still continue to produce football games with FC 24, which includes 19,000 players, 700 teams, and 30 leagues. This includes the Champion's League, The Premier League, The CONMEBOL Libertadores, and much more.

But EA Sports didn't forget about their most recent title, FIFA 23. The new update is a relatively small one, focusing on issues players experienced in Ultimate Team, Career mode, as well as Pro Clubs X VOLTA FOOTBALL.

Additionally, they've updated some cosmetic features like boots, kits, tifos, and VIP areas. Without further ado, let's dive right into the update notes.

FIFA 23 Title Update #16 Notes

The following patch notes can also be found on the FIFA 23 Trello Board.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Some tifos and flags were not displaying in the stadium.

Pro Clubs x VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issue:

Sometimes, in VOLTA FOOTBALL, controller settings could incorrectly reset to default.

[PC Only] In VOLTA FOOTBALL, incorrect button callouts were present in the VOLTA Shop.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issue:

Sometimes, injured players could be incorrectly available as reserve players for national teams in Manager Career.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some boots, gloves, kits, tifos, and VIP Areas.

Updated Nouhalia Benzina’s player model to include her head covering.

In EA Social, added ability to switch between Online and Offline status.

EA Sports FC 24 Release Date

It's crazy to think that this may be the last update for a FIFA game ever. While EA Sports FC 24 is in a lot of ways similar to FIFA, the absence of such a major name is one that hits hard when you think about it.

EA Sports FC 24 launches September 29th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Pre-order the game's Ultimate Edition to receive seven days of early access.

