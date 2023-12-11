Man United plays in a must-win game against Bayern Munich during Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League. How can you watch it?

There is only one more Matchday for the UEFA Champions League group stage. The biggest club soccer competition in the world is progressing quickly, and the knockout phase is right around the corner. There are still plenty of big group-stage games that will have an impact on the next round, though. One such game will be between Manchester United and Bayern Munich. In this article, we will explain how you can watch that match.

When and where is Man United vs. Bayern

Matchday 6 of the Champions League is on Dec. 12 and 13. The match between Man United and Bayern is on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. ET. It will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester, UK.

How to watch Man United vs. Bayern

You can watch the match – along with other Champions League matches – with Paramount+. A free trial can be accessed with the link below.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 12 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Old Trafford — Manchester, UK

TV channel: TUDN USA/Univision| Live stream: Paramount+

Champions League storylines

The UEFA Champions League is one of the biggest soccer tournaments in the world. It pins the most elite club teams up against top teams from other leagues. Man United and Bayern are two such prestigious clubs, although they have had very different outcomes so far in this year's tournament.

Man United has struggled as of recently, and it is sure to lead to some lineup changes by Erik Ten Hag. Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund are expected to start in this match for Man United. The Red Devils have only won one of their last four matches across all competitions, and they only have one win in five Champions League matches so far. Because of their recent woes, this is a must-win game for Man United. They have to win this game to have any chance of reaching the Round of 16. Additionally, Man United must hope for a Copenhagen draw against Galatasaray.

United has been particularly bad on the defensive end this campaign. They have already allowed 14 goals in this year's Champions League.

Meanwhile, Bayern has already clinched a spot in the next round. The team has been unstoppable in recent years in group play. They have 35 wins and four draws over their last 39 Champions League group stage games. The odds are most definitely in Bayern's favor despite being the away team. Bayern is undefeated in their last 19 Champions League group stage road games. They have also won eight such games in a row. Both of those are Champions League records. On top of that, Man United has only won on Matchday 6 in two of their last nine Champions League appearances.

Harry Kane has been great for Bayern as of recently. Kane already has four Champions League goals this year, and he has nine goals in his last 11 appearances. There were rumors of Kane and Man United having mutual interest in each other over the summer. The striker instead ended up with Bayern, so he will surely have some extra motivation in this one.

The Man United vs. Bayern game is one of eight matches on Dec. 12 for Matchday 6. The Round of 16 will start on Feb. 13, 2024. Man City, last year's Champions League winners, currently has the best record this year. They are 5-0, but Bayern is right on their tail with four wins and a draw.