ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Manchester United host Liverpool in a classic rivalry match that reunites two Dutch managers. It's time to continue with our Premier League odds series with a Manchester United-Liverpool prediction and pick.

Arne Slot's Liverpool tenure has gone swimmingly so far, recording two 2-0 victories against Ipswich Town and Brentford. The level of competition has risen now, though, with the Reds traveling to Old Trafford on Sunday to take on Manchester United. Slot will take on his former Eredivisie rival Erik Ten Hag, whose squad will look to rebound at home after a disappointing 2-1 loss to Brighton. Liverpool will look to conquer its demons at Old Trafford, as it lost to the Red Devils 4-3 in extra time in the FA Cup semifinal there last season. The Reds will be up to the task, though, if they maintain their recent form.

United has had a rough few days. In addition to the loss, which left it 11th in the league table, it also saw winger Jadon Sancho leave to Chelsea on loan. While Sancho was destined to leave due to his fallout with Ten Hag, Chelsea will reportedly pay a

£20 million fee to keep him permanently, which is over £50m than what the Red Devils paid to sign him in 2021, via Daily Mail. All is not lost, though, as the squad is still talented from top to bottom. New signings like Matthijs De Ligt and Leny Yoro will help round out the defensive depth, while long-tenured players like Marcus Rashford still provide quality in front of goal as well.

Here are the Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Manchester United-Liverpool Odds

Manchester United: +280

Liverpool: -115

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 goals: (-223)

Under 2.5 goals: (+163)

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Time: 11:00 AM ET/8:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock Premium

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs.

Why Manchester United Will Win

United has a way of winning games when they look overmatched on paper, with the aforementioned FA Cup victory being a perfect example. Additionally, Liverpool has been subpar in the first halves of both of their league matches thus far, so the Red Devils could jump on the visitors early. United has won two straight league games at Old Trafford dating back to last season when the club defeated the upstart Newcastle. Rashford and Bruno Fernandes are still a fearsome pairing in front of goal for any opponent, and the Reds have to give up a goal at some point. Fellow attacker Amad is also in good form, as he scored United's only goal against Brighton.

Why Liverpool Will Win

Liverpool has the healthier and stronger side. Mason Mount being sidelined for the Red Devils will be a significant loss, as the Reds have no major injuries to speak of. Mohamed Salah has been in vintage form, and with Virgil Van Dijk and company being stingy as ever at the back, this lineup will give United headaches. Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Rasmus Hojlund, and Tyrell Malacia are also out for the Red Devils, which hamstrings the depth of an already inferior squad. If Liverpool stays dialed in for 90 minutes, it should be safe.

Final Manchester United-Liverpool Prediction & Pick

The combination of Van Dijk, Allison Becker, Andy Robertson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold at the back continues to be a devastating wall in front of goal. Even if United does manage to break through it, it'll be tough to handle Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Salah on the other end of the pitch. The Red Devils' recent form at home and against Liverpool gives some hope for an upset, but they'd do well to earn a draw in this one. United would be disadvantaged even at full health, so beating the Reds while wounded would be a Herculean task. A 2-1 Liverpool victory seems plausible here.

Final Manchester United-Liverpool Prediction & Pick: Liverpool (-115)