In a captivating fusion of sportsmanship, teenage darts sensation Luke Littler has once again showcased his extraordinary talent, this time in a thrilling encounter against Manchester United stalwarts Harry Maguire and Christian Eriksen. The 16-year-old prodigy, who recently made waves by reaching the final of the World Darts Championship, did not disappoint as he needed just three throws to outscore the football icons during a visit to United's training ground.

Littler, a fervent supporter of the Red Devils, was not only a guest at Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Tottenham on January 14 but also had the unique opportunity to interact with football legends. His meeting with iconic former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, current coach Erik ten Hag, and club captain Bruno Fernandes added to the teenager's thrilling experiences.

Returning to Manchester this week, Littler's acceptance of an invitation to Manchester United's training ground set the stage for an enthralling darting showdown. Maguire, known for his commanding presence on the football pitch, impressively posted a score of 171 by hitting a treble 20. Eriksen, the Danish playmaker, showcased his darts prowess with a respectable score of 136. However, the spotlight belonged to Littler, who effortlessly recorded a perfect 180 in just three darts.

As Manchester United gears up for their FA Cup fourth-round clash against League Two side Newport County, Littler's remarkable encounter with Maguire and Eriksen continues to captivate sports enthusiasts. Beyond his darting exploits, the young prodigy recently made history by defeating three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen to claim his first senior PDC title at the Bahrain Masters, solidifying his status as a rising star in the world of darts. With each impressive performance, Luke Littler not only leaves his mark on the dartboard but also etches his name into the annals of sporting history.