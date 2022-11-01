Mana Shim the right person to spark change in U.S. Soccer after bringing reckoning to NWSL

There were so many “firsts” the NWSL enjoyed this past season. Sophia Smith became the youngest MVP in NWSL history; the championship was showcased on primetime; and the league will experience its first free agency period. All of these steps in the right direction were largely overshadowed by reports of systemic abuse across U.S. women’s soccer.

This is a pivotal time for women’s soccer. There was a certain trust broken between the fans, the players, and their families, some of who had to learn of the trauma they suffered through for so many years. If this is a problem that ranges across all of women’s soccer, as many players and coaches have stated, there can be an assumed hesitancy for parents to unleash their children into that culture.

Enter Mana Shim.

The former NWSL player has been named as the chair of the new participant safety task force at the U.S. Soccer Federation. This excerpt from the New York Times’ report should breathe some hope into the future of women’s soccer.