Manchester City‘s pursuit of Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze has hit a price hurdle, with the London club demanding a fee of at least £70 million ($88.60 million) for the talented player, reported by goal.com. This revelation comes after City's interest in Lucas Paqueta from West Ham United was stymied due to an ongoing Football Association (FA) inquiry regarding potential betting breaches. With their midfield resources being strained due to Kevin De Bruyne's hamstring injury, City is eager to bolster their squad with Eze.

Eze's impressive performances during the 2022-23 season, where he notched up 10 goals and four assists, have significantly elevated his market value. The 23-year-old midfielder has two years remaining on his contract, and his former club, Queens Park Rangers (QPR), included a sell-on clause when transferring him to Crystal Palace in 2020, ensuring they will receive a 20% cut of the transfer fee if he's sold.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

City's pursuit of Eze highlights their ambition to reinforce their midfield ranks with quality players. Manager Pep Guardiola's interest in the player indicates the potential impact Eze could have on the team's playing style and tactics. However, the demand from Crystal Palace sets a high financial benchmark for City to meet.

Guardiola's search for midfield reinforcements doesn't end with Eze, as reports suggest that Wolves' Matheus Nunes is also on City's shortlist. While the club is facing challenges in acquiring their top targets, their financial resources and reputation as a Premier League powerhouse could potentially give them an advantage in securing the services of these sought-after talents.

Ultimately, City's decision regarding Eberechi Eze's pursuit will hinge on their evaluation of his value and contribution to the team. The Premier League champions will need to weigh the cost against the potential benefits to ensure a successful transfer window.