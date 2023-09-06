Ilkay Gundogan, the former Manchester City midfielder, has revealed that he might still be in the Premier League if contract negotiations with Manchester City had begun earlier, reported by GOAL.

Gundogan departed Manchester City during the summer transfer window, joining Barcelona on a free transfer. Reports suggest he turned down a contract extension with Manchester City in May due to dissatisfaction with the proposed deal's duration. However, Gundogan clarified that the contract length alone wasn't the sole factor in his decision to leave Manchester for Catalonia.

“In the end, it wasn't about a year or two. It didn't hit the runtime. City waited a relatively long time for the talks to really get more intense. If that had happened a little earlier, the starting position would have been different,” Gundogan stated in an interview with German publication Bild.

Nevertheless, Gundogan also acknowledged that the timing of his departure might have been fortuitous: “So in the end, it was the perfect ending, there couldn't have been a better time. It was also my childhood dream to play for FC Barcelona.”

Gundogan enjoyed a successful seven-year spell at Manchester City, contributing significantly to the club's trophy-laden era. During his time at the Etihad Stadium, he won a total of 13 trophies, including multiple Premier League titles and domestic cups.

His move to Barcelona has been met with anticipation from fans and pundits alike, as he joins the club during a transitional period. Barcelona is eager to rebuild its squad and return to the summit of Spanish and European football, and Gundogan's experience and midfield prowess could play a crucial role in this rejuvenation.

As he prepares to embark on this new chapter in his career with Barcelona, Ilkay Gundogan will undoubtedly carry with him the fond memories of his time at Manchester City while looking forward to new challenges and opportunities in La Liga.