Reports suggest that Saudi Pro League clubs actively pursue a summer transfer for Manchester City's midfield maestro, Kevin De Bruyne. With the Belgian playmaker's contract expiring in 2025, Saudi clubs see De Bruyne as a marquee target, willing to invest heavily to bolster their league's profile and competitiveness.
At 32 years old, De Bruyne remains a pivotal figure at Manchester City, contributing his exceptional skill set and leadership qualities to the team's success. Having arrived at the Etihad Stadium in 2015 for a then-club-record fee of £54 million, De Bruyne has established himself as one of the Premier League's most influential players.
The allure of a potential transfer to the Middle East comes amidst growing interest from Saudi clubs, who have previously conducted business with Manchester City, acquiring Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte last summer for a combined fee of £55 million. Now, with a willingness to surpass the £100 million mark for De Bruyne's transfer fee and offer an enticing contract package, Saudi clubs are keen to secure the services of the Belgian midfielder.
De Bruyne's impact on Manchester City cannot be understated. Named club captain following Ilkay Gundogan's departure in 2023, he has played a pivotal role in City's trophy-laden era, clinching 13 major titles, including five Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy.
As speculation swirls around his future, De Bruyne's potential departure would mark the end of an era at Manchester City. However, the allure of a new challenge in the Middle East may prove tempting for the seasoned midfielder.
With his wealth of experience and undeniable talent, De Bruyne's potential move to the Saudi Pro League would undoubtedly raise the league's profile and provide an intriguing new chapter in his illustrious career. As the transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on De Bruyne and the unfolding saga surrounding his future at Manchester City.