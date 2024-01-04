In a surprising turn of events, Manchester City maestro Kevin De Bruyne is rumored to be considering a move to the Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) reportedly renewing their interest in the Belgian star.

The PIF, known for its involvement in high-profile football acquisitions, has rekindled its pursuit of De Bruyne, considering him a top target for the upcoming transfer window. De Bruyne's contract with Manchester City is set to expire in 2025, prompting speculation about his potential move in the summer of 2024, with one year left on his existing deal.

This is not the first time De Bruyne has attracted interest from Saudi clubs, as Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo's club, reportedly expressed interest in the 32-year-old midfielder back in October 2023. Even a second-tier Saudi club, Al-Qadsiah, was reportedly keen on securing his services.

De Bruyne's 2023-2024 season has been marred by injury, limiting his appearances for Manchester City. A muscle injury suffered in the season opener against Burnley required surgery, sidelining him for a significant duration. However, the Belgian recently marked his return to training and was included in the squad for the match against Sheffield United on December 30.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Kevin De Bruyne's potential move to the Saudi Pro League adds an intriguing layer to the football landscape. The Cityzens, under the management of Pep Guardiola, face uncertainties about whether the influential midfielder will secure a starting role in the upcoming FA Cup third-round clash against Huddersfield on Sunday.

Football enthusiasts will be keenly watching how this unexpected transfer saga unfolds, wondering if one of Manchester City's key playmakers will make a surprising move to the vibrant football scene of the Saudi Pro League.