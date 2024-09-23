Manchester City did not get their desired match outcome against Arsenal. Pep Guardiola and the rest of their squad notched their first draw of the season which was not at all nice for a squad gunning for another Premier League title. However, they did get a nice consolation. Erling Haaland made club football history that only Cristiano Ronaldo has ever accomplished.

The Manchester City striker scored his 100th goal for a European club in their draw to Arsenal. He tied Cristiano Ronaldo's record of having done the feat in just 105 games. This makes Erling Haaland one of the fastest men in the planet to hit his centenary goal-scoring feat next to one of the people who is largely considered to be the greatest of all time.

The golazo he scored was also fairly tough. Haaland had to make it through David Raya in the early minutes of their fixture against Arsenal. He would then get his feet up and time it just right as the crowd exploded at Etihad Stadium.

How remarkable is this feat by the Manchester City legend?

Aside from the fact that only Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to notch this feat, Haaland's scoring chops are a great display of the pace he plays the game. He is only the 19th Manchester City player to have gotten this many goals. The last person to achieve it was Kevin De Bruyne. It took him 327 appearances to even get to 100 goals which really puts Haaland's greatness into perspective.

This early goal also helped Manchester City retain their spot at the top of the Premier League table. They may have drawn Arsenal but they are still a point ahead of Liverpool who are sat in second place. Pep Guardiola and Co. will then face Watford next in the EFL Cup while also getting ready to face Newcastle for a chance to widen their lead in the standings.