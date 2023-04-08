Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The legend of Erling Haaland grows with each passing week. The Manchester City superstar continued his torrid campaign on Saturday, netting a brace in a 4-1 victory over relegation-threatened Southampton. In the process, the Norwegian reached the 30-goal mark in the Premier League in breathtaking fashion.

Just take a look at this banger from Haaland:

Erling Haaland’s 30th Premier League goal is just exquisite. 💥 🎥 @NBCSportsSoccer pic.twitter.com/jhXS8pdFlR — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 8, 2023

For the non-Americans:

ERLING HAALAND HITS 30 PREMIER LEAGUE GOALS IN HIS DEBUT SEASON 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Y0FxNluD3n — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRoman_1) April 8, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The timing and precision to hit that volley perfectly. Just unreal. Quite the assist from Jack Grealish as well, who put Haaland in a prime position to score his second goal of the game. The Englishman also found the back of the net in the win.

Erling Haaland has a firm grasp on the Golden Boot, now sitting seven goals clear of Harry Kane, who has 23 tallies to his name. Even more impressive, the youngster is up to 44 goals across all competitions for City. If there were any doubts about Haaland taking time to adjust to the style of play in England, they were quickly put to bed upon his arrival last fall.

Many believe the 22-year-old could very well be the missing piece to City’s Champions League title aspirations. In Europe’s most prized competition, he’s bagged 10 goals in six appearances.

With another three points Saturday, Pep Guardiola’s men sit five points back of Arsenal for top spot but do have a game in hand. The Gunners clash with Liverpool on Sunday at Anfield.

As for Erling Haaland, he’ll be looking to keep his lethal ways going on Tuesday when City locks horns with a very strong Bayern Munich side at Allianz Arena in Germany.