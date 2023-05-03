Manchester City striker Erling Haaland continues to break more and more records.

The Norwegian scored a deft chipped finish in the 70th minute to put Manchester City 2-0 up against West Ham United in their league game at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

That strike happened to be Haaland’s 35th league goal of the season which is the most any player has scored in a Premier League season.

The previous record of 34 league goals was shared by Andy Cole (1993/94) and Alan Shearer (1994/95) — however, they achieved that feat when the Premier League was still having 42-game seasons.

Haaland currently has 35 league goals and with five league games remaining for the reigning Premier League champions, it looks like he will only continue to extend the record much further.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This latest feat comes just a week after Haaland broke the record of most goals in a 38-game Premier League season when his goal against Arsenal helped him surpass Mohamed Salah’s previous record of 32.

Overall, Haaland now has 51 goals and eight assists in 45 games in all competitions for the Citizens as he continues to have a dream debut season under Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City would go on to defeat West Ham 3-0 and return to the top of the table. They are currently one point above Arsenal and have a game in hand on the Gunners as well.

Next up is a home game against Leeds United over the weekend before City travel to Spain to play Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal.