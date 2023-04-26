Wednesday night was a special one for many reasons for Manchester City star forward Erling Haaland.

Haaland scored the last goal in the 90th minute to earn his team a massive 4-1 win over fellow title rivals Arsenal in their mega title clash at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

As a result, Pep Guardiola’s men are now just two points behind the Gunners, but most notably, have two games in hand which should put them four points ahead if they win both of them.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Title implications aside, Haaland’s goal was also a historical one as it meant he broke the Premier League scoring record for most league goals in a 38-league game season with 33 goals so far.

The record was previously held by Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah when he scored 32 league goals in the 2017/18 Premier League season.