Wednesday night was a special one for many reasons for Manchester City star forward Erling Haaland.
Haaland scored the last goal in the 90th minute to earn his team a massive 4-1 win over fellow title rivals Arsenal in their mega title clash at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
As a result, Pep Guardiola’s men are now just two points behind the Gunners, but most notably, have two games in hand which should put them four points ahead if they win both of them.
Title implications aside, Haaland’s goal was also a historical one as it meant he broke the Premier League scoring record for most league goals in a 38-league game season with 33 goals so far.
The record was previously held by Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah when he scored 32 league goals in the 2017/18 Premier League season.
The record prior to Salah’s 32 goals was held between four players who had 31 goals in 38 games: Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers, 1995-96), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, 2007-08) and Luis Suárez (Liverpool, 2013-14).
Given that there are still seven league games remaining for City, it’s possible Haaland not only extends the scoring record, but creates an insurmountable gap for other Premier League player looking to break that record in the future.
Overall, Haaland has 49 goals and has been directly involved in 57 goals (with 8 assists) in 43 games in all competitions for the Citizens — 15 more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues. Additionally, the former Borussia Dortmund man is scoring or assisting a goal every 58 minutes on average.
It’s been a special season for the Norwegian who now looks on course to win a first Premier League title with Manchester City.