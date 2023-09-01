Will there ever be a final destination of the Kylian Mbappe's transfer rumors? The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for a very long time. He was destined to join Los Blancos this summer after Paris Saint Germain (PSG) removed him from the preseason squad. However, they have now reintegrated after the first Ligue 1 game.

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi has suggested that Mbappe's future remains in the hands of the player and the club. However, he didn't discuss whether he is open to leaving the club or not, leaving this situation up in the air. If we look at Mbappe's recent Instagram post, there is a feeling that there might be a few twists and turns along the way in this Mbappe saga.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to the reports from MARCA, the Real Madrid target shared a song on his Instagram story called “Special” by Dave in collaboration with Tiakola. Initially, there wasn't much in it, as sharing songs on Instagram stories is normal for popular figures. Interestingly, the song lyrics include the line, “I’m a Top Boy, expensive signing like Moisés Caicedo in London.”

Tiakola reposted Mbappe's Instagram story alongside an emoji of a white heart. Eventually, many Real Madrid fans felt this could be a hint of the French World Cup winner coming to the Spanish capital in the future.

Will these cryptic messages prove that Mbappe will join Real Madrid? Only time will tell, but the Frenchman's speculations look far from over. For now, Mbappe is focused on his next PSG game against Olympique Lyon.