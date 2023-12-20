Manchester City star Erling Haaland is not a picky eater

Manchester City star Erling Haaland isn't just breaking goal-scoring records on the pitch; his offbeat diet and fitness regimen are also making waves, reported by GOAL. Haaland's remarkable success in his debut season at the Etihad, where he clinched the treble, is attributed to his unique approach to nutrition and calorie intake.

Haaland, known for his fierce gameplay, adheres to an extraordinary diet, consuming approximately 6,000 calories daily, nearly three times the recommended amount for an average adult male. The Norwegian striker, who often requests cheese and ham omelets from the Man City chefs, prioritizes quality, locally-sourced food in his meals.

In a documentary titled ‘Haaland – The Big Decision,' he sheds light on his unconventional food choices, including beef heart and liver, considered highly nutritious by experts due to their rich content of iron, riboflavin, vitamin B12, vitamin A, and copper. Haaland emphasizes the importance of taking care of his body and emphasizes the benefits of consuming quality, locally-sourced food.

Haaland's cheat meals include kebabs, his favorite, but he only eats it occasionally, especially when in his hometown. Steak, oysters, lobsters, Indian cuisine, duck, and Chinese sweet and sour chicken also feature on his list of preferred foods.

The striker's dedication to maintaining his physique is evident, with Haaland emphasizing changes in his body composition and muscle mass. His morning routine includes exposure to sunlight for circadian rhythm benefits, and he has adopted the practice of filtering his water for added health advantages.

As Erling Haaland continues to impress on the field, his distinctive approach to nutrition serves as a testament to the varied methods athletes employ to achieve and maintain peak performance.